XO, Kitty season 2 soundtrack: Every song in every episode of the Netflix show

16 January 2025, 08:07
What songs are in XO, Kitty season 2? LE SSERAFIM, aespa and Chappell Roan all feature in the soundtrack.
XO, Kitty season 2 has finally been released on Netflix and fans are losing it over how good the show's soundtrack is.
Fans of the Jenny Han cinematic universe will already know that her films and shows always have iconic soundtracks.
To All the Boys I've Loved Before helped turn Lauv's 'I Like Me Better' into a streaming smash hit and The Summer I Turned Pretty famously features songs by huge superstars including Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo and Beyoncé.
XO, Kitty is no different. The first season contained bops by bands like BTS and BLACKPINK and season 2 has even more bops. As a result, we're here to give you a proper episode by episode breakdown of the songs in season 2.
Watch the XO, Kitty season 2 trailer
Just like XO, Kitty season 1, XO, Kitty season 2 predominantly features songs by K-pop artists. For example, IVE, LE SSERAFIM and aespa all have key soundtrack moments in season 2. Not only that but Western stars like Charli xcx and Chappell Roan also show up in the soundtrack. On top of that, there's a huge To All The Boys reference.
So many bops! What was your favourite song on the soundtrack?
