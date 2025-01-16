XO, Kitty season 2 soundtrack: Every song in every episode of the Netflix show

16 January 2025, 08:07

XO, Kitty season 2 soundtrack: Every song in every episode of the Netflix show
XO, Kitty season 2 soundtrack: Every song in every episode of the Netflix show. Picture: Netflix
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

What songs are in XO, Kitty season 2? LE SSERAFIM, aespa and Chappell Roan all feature in the soundtrack.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

XO, Kitty season 2 has finally been released on Netflix and fans are losing it over how good the show's soundtrack is.

Fans of the Jenny Han cinematic universe will already know that her films and shows always have iconic soundtracks.
To All the Boys I've Loved Before helped turn Lauv's 'I Like Me Better' into a streaming smash hit and The Summer I Turned Pretty famously features songs by huge superstars including Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo and Beyoncé.

XO, Kitty is no different. The first season contained bops by bands like BTS and BLACKPINK and season 2 has even more bops. As a result, we're here to give you a proper episode by episode breakdown of the songs in season 2.

Watch the XO, Kitty season 2 trailer

Just like XO, Kitty season 1, XO, Kitty season 2 predominantly features songs by K-pop artists. For example, IVE, LE SSERAFIM and aespa all have key soundtrack moments in season 2. Not only that but Western stars like Charli xcx and Chappell Roan also show up in the soundtrack. On top of that, there's a huge To All The Boys reference.

Episode 1

  • IVE - 'I AM'
  • (G)I-DLE - 'I DO'
  • Tamiz - 'Curling Field (feat. Juicelover)'
  • IVE - 'Off The Record'
  • LE SSERAFIM - 'We got so much'
  • BIBI - 'BIBI Vengeance'

Episode 2

  • AIMERS - 'Fireworks'
  • Application Pertinent - 'Basic Storm'
  • Aiden.J - 'Show Me How You Do It'

Episode 3

  • Choi JinHee - 'Camelia Lady'
  • AIMERS - 'Colors'
  • LE SSERAFIM - 'FEARLESS'
  • Scene Stealer of Us - 'Make Some Noise'
  • Scene Stealer of Us' - 'Candy Pop'
  • Roman Kayz - 'Have I Been On Your Mind?'

Episode 4: 'TGIF'

  • Wet - 'Larabar'

Episode 5

  • cignature - 'Nun Nu Nan Na'

Episode 6

  • kenzie - 'face to face'
  • Lauv - 'I Like Me Better'
  • AIMERS - 'Where We Go'

Episode 7

  • Scavenger Hunt - 'Next to You'
  • AIMERS - 'Cherish'
  • SAGONG_EE_HO - 'NolZa'
  • CRAVITY - 'Over & Over'
  • Dua Lipa - 'Illusion'
  • Troye Sivan - 'Got Me Started'
  • Charli xcx - 'B2b'
  • Chappell Roan - 'Picture You'
  • UNSECRET - 'Secrets In Your Head (feat. Jillian Edwards)'
  • aespa - 'Drama'

Episode 8

  • ENHYPHEN - 'XO (Only If You Say Yes)'
  • NewJeans - 'OMG'
  • Jung Kook - 'Seven (feat. Latto)'
  • FM-84 - 'Tears'
What songs are in XO, Kitty season 2?
What songs are in XO, Kitty season 2? Picture: Netflix

So many bops! What was your favourite song on the soundtrack?

Read more about XO, Kitty here:

WATCH: We Live In Time's Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield interview each other

Florence Pugh & Andrew Garfield Interview Each Other | We Live In Time

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Love Island's Casey is back on All Stars

Love Island All Stars Casey O’Gorman: Age, ex-girlfriend, height and what series he was on

Love Island

Elma Pazar is back in the Love Island villa

Love Island All Stars Elma Pazar: Age, ex-boyfriends and what series she was on

Love Island

Ekin-Su is on Love Island All Stars

Love Island All Stars Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu: Age, ex-boyfriend, TV shows and what series she was on

Love Island

The cast of Love Island All Stars will be on our screens for five weeks

How long is Love Island All Stars 2025 on for?

Love Island

Olivia Hawkins is trying her luck at romance on Love Island another time

Love Island All Stars Olivia Hawkins: Age, ex-boyfriends, height and what series she was on

Love Island

Is Traitors on tonight?

When is the next episode of Traitors? Here's what nights The Traitors is on

The Traitors UK season 3 complete cast

The Traitors season 3 contestants: Meet the 2025 cast

Love Island's Casey O'Gorman walking into the villa alongside a shocked picture of Georgia Harrison

What happened between Georgia Harrison and Casey O'Gorman?

Love Island's Tom Clare calls out Georgia Harrison for 'insensitive' comment

Love Island's Tom Clare slams Georgia Harrison for 'insensitive' Casey O'Gorman comment

Love Island

Margaret Qualley says it took "a year" to heal from damage caused by The Substance prosthetics

Margaret Qualley says it took "a year" to heal from damage caused by The Substance prosthetics

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits