MAFS Australia’s Jamie shaded by 'backup' groom with brutal comment

15 May 2025, 16:21

Tyson unexpectedly shaded Jamie on social media.
Picture: Nine/Instagram

By Jenny Medlicott

Jamie’s MAFS Australia backup groom has unexpectedly thrown shade at the bride in a new social media post.

Just when we thought Married at First Sight Australia couldn’t throw anymore surprises at us, the show went and switched it up this year with the introduction of a brand new Final Task.

In this Final Task the remaining participants on the show were asked if they would like to meet their backup matches - aka the people they were almost paired up with on the show. They were then given the choice to go on a date with their 'almost match' or to turn it down, meaning they would always have to wonder 'what if'.

As was expected, the task threw some of the show’s remaining stable couples into total chaos (we’re looking at you Paul and Carina). But not everyone who agreed to go on their Final Task date actually ended up getting the chance to meet their backup match, as Jamie said yes to the Final Task but was stood up.

And now, in an unexpected development, her backup groom Tyson Fievez has seemingly thrown shade at Jamie in a new social media post.

Jamie was stood up by Tyson on MAFS Australia.
Picture: Nine

Sharing a post of him and a pal on his Instagram, Tyson wrote: “A date I showed up for! 🤫” in a seeming reference to when he stood Jamie up.

The post led to some confusion from fans, as some questioned Tyson on why he failed to show for his date with the MAFS bride, while others criticised the groom for seeking out five minutes of fame.

One fan wrote: “Why did you stand her up?”

Another added: “I'm assuming he wouldn't have known anything about Jamie tho. It hadn't even been aired then. He just wants to ride on the back of her fame.”

After Jamie was stood up, a MAFS insider revealed that Tyson decided against the date at the last minute because he didn’t want to ruin someone’s marriage.

At the time, Tyson had been on standby in Sydney to film but he pulled out at the last minute, as the source told Daily Mail Australia: “After hearing that he would be ruining their marriage, he had second thoughts.

"He didn't want to be the guy to interfere. In the end, he pulled out last minute and chose not to show up—leaving Jamie standing there."

Naturally, when Tyson didn’t show up for the date it left Jamie feeling embarrassed, as she told the producers: "I've never been stood up a restaurant before in my life, and now I have to remember this moment for the rest of my life.

"It's actually so embarrassing that this is now a televised event. It makes me want to run to Dave and literally hold onto him for dear life."

Fortunately for Jamie, Dave was surprisingly calm after he found out about her decision at the time. But of course this is all irrelevant now because this was before the pair eventually decided to split.

