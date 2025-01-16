XO, Kitty season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix show

XO, Kitty season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix show. Picture: Netflix

By Sam Prance

Will there be an XO, Kitty season 3? Here's what we know about the future of the Jenny Han show.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

XO, Kitty season 2 may have only just dropped on Netflix but fans are already keen to know if there will be a season 3.

After the dramatic season 1 cliffhanger, XO, Kitty season 2 turns up the chaos to 1000. Not only does Kitty attempt to solve the mystery surrounding her mother and Simon, but she also finds herself in the midst of another love triangle as she explores her queer identity. Oh and there's a brand new girl named Stella who isn't who she says she is.

Just like season 1, XO, Kitty season 2 ends with a bang. Will there be an XO, Kitty season 3 though? Here's what we know so far about XO, Kitty season 3 including the release date, cast, plot details, trailers and so much more.

When does XO, Kitty season 3 come out?

Watch the XO, Kitty season 2 trailer

Has XO, Kitty been renewed for season 3?

As it stands, Netflix are yet to reveal whether or not XO, Kitty will be coming back for a third season. There's no need to worry just yet though. Netflix tend to wait several weeks or months before announcing whether or not their shows have been renewed. XO, Kitty season 2 was confirmed the month after season 1 dropped.

When is the XO, Kitty season 3 release date?

Until XO, Kitty is renewed, we won't know the XO, Kitty season 3 release date. That being said, we imagine that there will be a shorter wait than the gap between seasons 1 and 2. Like many TV shows, production on XO, Kitty season 2 was delayed due to the actors and writers strikes in 2023.

As a result, XO, Kitty season 3 could come to Netflix as soon as early 2026.

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD FOR XO, KITTY SEASON 2!

When does XO, Kitty season 3 come out? Picture: Netflix

Who will be in the XO, Kitty season 3 cast?

Based on how XO, Kitty season 2 ends, it seems likely that the following cast members will be back for more chaos.

Anna Cathcart - Kitty

Minyeong Choi - Dae

Anthony Keyvan - Q

Gia Kim - Yuri

Sang Heon Lee - Min Ho

Joshua Lee - Jin

Regan Aliya - Julian

Sasha Bhasin - Praveena

Peter Thurnwald - Alex

Yunjin Kim - Principal Jina Lim

Will Stella be in XO, Kitty season 3?

Audrey Huynh plays the role of Stella/Esther in XO, Kitty season 2. Given that the show ends with her secret being exposed and her moving back to the US, we doubt she'll appear in season 3.

There's also a good chance that XO, Kitty season 3 will introduce us to some new faces and feature even more cameos from To All the Boys I've Loved Before cast members.

Will Stella be in XO, Kitty season 3? Picture: Netflix

What will happen in XO, Kitty season 3?

XO, Kitty season 2 ends with Kitty getting a scholarship to return to KISS for another year. Meanwhile, she figures out that she has feelings for Min Ho. When she goes to tell Min Ho how she feels, she learns that he is joining his brother on tour for the summer. The two share a romantic hug and then Kitty asks to join Min Ho on tour.

The show ends before we find out what Min Ho says but, if the two go on tour together, there's plenty that could still happen in season 3. Will they manage to make a relationship work? Will something happen that makes returning to school together awkward? Anything is possible.

Is there an XO, Kitty season 2 trailer?

Not yet. Bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon as there is one.

Read more about XO, Kitty here:

Florence Pugh & Andrew Garfield Interview Each Other | We Live In Time

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.