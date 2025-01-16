XO, Kitty season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix show

16 January 2025, 12:49 | Updated: 16 January 2025, 14:56

XO, Kitty season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix show
XO, Kitty season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix show. Picture: Netflix
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Will there be an XO, Kitty season 3? Here's what we know about the future of the Jenny Han show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

XO, Kitty season 2 may have only just dropped on Netflix but fans are already keen to know if there will be a season 3.

After the dramatic season 1 cliffhanger, XO, Kitty season 2 turns up the chaos to 1000. Not only does Kitty attempt to solve the mystery surrounding her mother and Simon, but she also finds herself in the midst of another love triangle as she explores her queer identity. Oh and there's a brand new girl named Stella who isn't who she says she is.

Just like season 1, XO, Kitty season 2 ends with a bang. Will there be an XO, Kitty season 3 though? Here's what we know so far about XO, Kitty season 3 including the release date, cast, plot details, trailers and so much more.

When does XO, Kitty season 3 come out?

Watch the XO, Kitty season 2 trailer

Has XO, Kitty been renewed for season 3?

As it stands, Netflix are yet to reveal whether or not XO, Kitty will be coming back for a third season. There's no need to worry just yet though. Netflix tend to wait several weeks or months before announcing whether or not their shows have been renewed. XO, Kitty season 2 was confirmed the month after season 1 dropped.

When is the XO, Kitty season 3 release date?

Until XO, Kitty is renewed, we won't know the XO, Kitty season 3 release date. That being said, we imagine that there will be a shorter wait than the gap between seasons 1 and 2. Like many TV shows, production on XO, Kitty season 2 was delayed due to the actors and writers strikes in 2023.

As a result, XO, Kitty season 3 could come to Netflix as soon as early 2026.

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD FOR XO, KITTY SEASON 2!

When does XO, Kitty season 3 come out?
When does XO, Kitty season 3 come out? Picture: Netflix

Who will be in the XO, Kitty season 3 cast?

Based on how XO, Kitty season 2 ends, it seems likely that the following cast members will be back for more chaos.

  • Anna Cathcart - Kitty
  • Minyeong Choi - Dae
  • Anthony Keyvan - Q
  • Gia Kim - Yuri
  • Sang Heon Lee - Min Ho
  • Joshua Lee - Jin
  • Regan Aliya - Julian
  • Sasha Bhasin - Praveena
  • Peter Thurnwald - Alex
  • Yunjin Kim - Principal Jina Lim

Will Stella be in XO, Kitty season 3?

Audrey Huynh plays the role of Stella/Esther in XO, Kitty season 2. Given that the show ends with her secret being exposed and her moving back to the US, we doubt she'll appear in season 3.

There's also a good chance that XO, Kitty season 3 will introduce us to some new faces and feature even more cameos from To All the Boys I've Loved Before cast members.

Will Stella be in XO, Kitty season 3?
Will Stella be in XO, Kitty season 3? Picture: Netflix

What will happen in XO, Kitty season 3?

XO, Kitty season 2 ends with Kitty getting a scholarship to return to KISS for another year. Meanwhile, she figures out that she has feelings for Min Ho. When she goes to tell Min Ho how she feels, she learns that he is joining his brother on tour for the summer. The two share a romantic hug and then Kitty asks to join Min Ho on tour.

The show ends before we find out what Min Ho says but, if the two go on tour together, there's plenty that could still happen in season 3. Will they manage to make a relationship work? Will something happen that makes returning to school together awkward? Anything is possible.

Is there an XO, Kitty season 2 trailer?

Not yet. Bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon as there is one.

Read more about XO, Kitty here:

WATCH: We Live In Time's Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield interview each other

Florence Pugh & Andrew Garfield Interview Each Other | We Live In Time

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

LEGO unveil Twilight Cullen house set release date, price and first look photos

LEGO unveil Twilight Cullen house set release date, price and first look photos

Who does Kitty end up with in XO, Kitty season 2? The dramatic ending explained

Who does Kitty end up with in XO, Kitty season 2? The dramatic ending explained

Is Traitors on tonight?

When is the next episode of Traitors? Here's what nights The Traitors is on

Here's where The Traitors castle is

Where is The Traitors castle? The picturesque Scottish filming location revealed

How to watch The Traitors US in the UK

How to watch The Traitors US season 3 in the UK

Severance season 2 release time: Here's when each episode comes out on Apple TV+

Severance season 2 release time: Here's when each episode comes out on Apple TV+

Love Island's Casey is back on All Stars

Love Island All Stars Casey O’Gorman: Age, ex-girlfriend, height and what series he was on

Love Island

XO, Kitty season 2 soundtrack: Every song in every episode of the Netflix show

XO, Kitty season 2 soundtrack: Every song in every episode of the Netflix show

Elma Pazar is back in the Love Island villa

Love Island All Stars Elma Pazar: Age, ex-boyfriends and what series she was on

Love Island

Ekin-Su is on Love Island All Stars

Love Island All Stars Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu: Age, ex-boyfriend, TV shows and what series she was on

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits