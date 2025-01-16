Who is Stella in XO, Kitty? Her shocking true identity as Esther explained

16 January 2025, 17:42

Who is Stella in XO, Kitty? Her true identity as Esther explained
Who is Stella in XO, Kitty? Her true identity as Esther explained. Picture: Netflix
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

XO, Kitty quickly reveals that Stella is actually called Esther but who is she really and what's she doing at KISS?

XO, Kitty season 2 introduces us to a new character named Stella but it soon becomes clear that she's someone else.

Just like XO, Kitty season 1, XO, Kitty season 2 is filled with dramatic plot twists and shock moments. First things first, Kitty ends up in another love triangle and it's even more wild than season 1. Then there's the case of Simon and how he knew Kitty's mother. However, there's also an entire subplot involving a brand new KISS transfer student Stella.

At the end of XO, Kitty season 2, episode 1, we learn that Stella is actually Esther but why is she hiding who she is?

WARNING: XO, Kitty season 2 spoilers below

Watch the XO, Kitty season 2 trailer

Who is Esther in XO, Kitty?

Stella first introduces herself in XO, Kitty as Kitty, Yuri and Juliana's new KISS roommate. Stella says she's a transfer student from Ohio on an exchange program through church. At the end of episode 1, Stella tells Kitty that she wants to ask Min Ho out and Kitty gives Stella Min Ho's number so that she can ask him out via text.

Just before the episode ends though, Stella receives a text from her mother that reads: "Esther, we're worried about you. Please come home. You don't have to do this." Stella then phones her mother and says: "For the last time, my name is Stella. There is no more Esther and I do have to do this."

She adds: "I'm here to get what I deserve. Now, leave me alone," and the episode ends.

Who is Esther in XO, Kitty?
Who is Esther in XO, Kitty? Picture: Netflix

As the series progresses, both Kitty and Juliana begin to suspect that Stella isn't who she says she is. Stella begins to date Min Ho and, when Min Ho's father Mr. Moon starts a program at KISS to find a new K-pop star, Stella impresses both Min Ho and Mr. Moon by standing up for Min Ho and calling out Mr. Moon for how he treats people.

Later, Kitty figures out that Juliana is actually a girl named Esther who auditioned for one of Mr. Moon's talent shows in the past. She discovers a video of Mr. Moon rejecting Esther from one of his shows and telling her that she didn't have "the look" to be a star. Crying, Esther said: "But beauty is supposed to come from within."

It turns out that the audition went viral and Esther was so hurt by it that she got plastic surgery. She then came up with her plan to enrol in KISS under the name Stella and get revenge on Mr. Moon through Min Ho.

During the series, Esther plants recording devices in Mr. Moon's house so she can get dirt on him and she quickly finds out that his superstar son, Min Ho's brother, has a secret girlfriend who's pregnant.

Esther then enrols in Mr. Moon's KISS talent show where she intends to prove herself as a singer and expose Min Ho's brother's secret.

Esther takes part in Mr. Moon's talent show
Esther takes part in Mr. Moon's talent show. Picture: Netflix

Nevertheless, Kitty and Min Ho figure out what Esther is doing. Min Ho's brother then publicly announces that he is in love with his girlfriend and excited to have a baby with her. Mr. Moon apologises to Esther for how he treated her in her previous audition. Esther also apologises to Mr. Moon, Min Ho and Kitty for lying to all of them.

The series ends with Esther being sent back to Ohio.

