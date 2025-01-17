Who plays Praveena in XO, Kitty season 2? Sasha Bhasin’s age, height and previous roles

Who plays Praveena in XO, Kitty season 2? Sasha Bhasin’s age, height and previous roles. Picture: Getty/Netflix

By Jenny Medlicott

Kitty encounters her new love interest Praveena in XO, Kitty season 2 - but who is the actress Sasha Bhasin who plays her?

The latest season of XO, Kitty is back with a bang and this time the show’s lead Anna Cathcart find herself caught up in even more relationship drama as Kitty.

In season 2, Kitty is torn between the first season's Yuri and Min Ho, who declared his love to her at the end of the season, but also new love interest Praveena, played by Sasha Bhasin.

After coming out as queer in season one, Kitty attempts to push her feelings for Yuri aside because Yuri's in a relationship with Julianna. So when Kitty comes across Praveena and notices some pretty palpable chemistry between the two of them, the pair start dating.

But who is Sasha Bhasin and what do we know about her life outside the world of XO, Kitty? Here’s everything you need to know about the show’s latest star.

Praveena in XO, Kitty season 2. Picture: Netflix

Where is Sasha Bhasin from?

Sasha is from Wellington, Florida in the US.

How tall is Sasha Bhasin?

While she of course may have grown since, a video uploaded to Sasha's Youtube page six years ago puts her height at 5”5.

How old is Sasha Bhasin?

There's no information regarding Sasha's birthday online at the moment but she did also give a rough indication of her age in this TikTok. Based on that video, we'd hazard her rough age as early-to-mid twenties.

Where did Sasha Bhasin go to school?

Sasha has already been to college. She revealed in a recent interview with Teen Vogue that she attended NYU in New York for college, where she studied Politics, and she's already graduated from there.

"It wasn't until I moved to New York for college and I went to NYU that I really found my voice, and I [realised] that not only that I really want to do this [acting], [but also that] I'm, actually, maybe good at it," she told the publication.

What other TV shows and films has Sasha Bhasin been in?

Before XO, Kitty, Sasha played Jasmin in the short film It Starts with Murder? (2020) She has also appeared in the first five episodes of new medical drama The Pitt, which came out in January and is set to feature in the upcoming Damian Harris film Brave the Dark (2025) as Tina Baxter.

What other TV shows and films has Sasha Bhasin been in? Picture: Getty

Who is Sasha Bhasin dating? Is she in a relationship?

Sasha has kept pretty tight-lipped in socials and interviews about her romantic life, but we’ll be sure to update this page when we hear anymore.

While she hasn’t explicitly addressed whether she is in a relationship herself, she did discuss her XO, Kitty character Praveena with Teen Vogue and what it was like to play a queer character.

“I was over the moon to be playing an openly queer hot cool girl character," she told the outlet. “Especially being Indian, where openly queer relationships are not really fully accepted still — though it's gotten better over the years."

