Will To All The Boys 4 Happen? Author Jenny Han Reveals Future Plans For Possible Spinoff

To All The Boys 4 could have a spinoff in future. Picture: Netflix/Getty

To All The Boys author Jenny Han has revealed whether or not she plans to continue with the book series.

To All The Boys 3 recently dropped on Netflix and ever since fans have been wondering if we can expect another instalment of the film series.

Most people will already know the movies are based on the book trilogy of the same name, by Jenny Han, meaning the third film wrapped the existing storyline of Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) and Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo).

However, with the film leaving a huge amount of cliffhanger questions for fans, like, what happens to the couple when they go to college? Do they stay together? Do they have kids?! We need answers!

Luckily enough, Jenny recently revealed there could be a glimpse of the couple’s future in her plans.

Jenny Han isn't ruling out a To All The Boys 4. Picture: Netflix

Speaking to E! Online about whether or not she plans on continuing the movie franchise, she said: “Never say never. If I was going to do a spinoff series, I've always thought it would be Kitty [Lara Jean's younger sister, played by Anna Cathcart] because she is so different from her sisters.

“I think it would be fun to explore that. But I also have so many other projects I'm working on. And I've always said, if I'm going to revisit these characters, I have to be very excited by the story because you're putting a lot of yourself into it.

“It's a lot of time, energy and creative effort, so it has to be coming organically from the storyteller.”

Jenny Han wrote the To All The Boys trilogy. Picture: PA

To All The Boys 3 explores Lara Jean and Peter's relationship before they go to college. Picture: Netflix

Talking about whether or not Lara Jean and Peter make it through college and stay together, Jenny went on to say that she didn’t want to have an impact on peoples’ imaginations.

She added: “I cannot tell you that. I really feel like my thoughts are irrelevant because I want people to imagine what happens next. Life can go in so many different ways and they're both so young.

“I just like to imagine them having these really exciting lives where they go places. Maybe together, maybe not. The main point for me is just that they're doing well.”

