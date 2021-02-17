To All The Boys 3: Three Iconic Moments You Missed

There were a number of Easter eggs in To All The Boys 3. Picture: Netflix/Instagram

Here are three things you might've missed whilst watching To All The Boys 3.

To All The Boys 3 dropped on Netflix on February 12 and fans have been getting re-invested in the story of Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) and Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) all over again!

The final instalment to the film series saw the teen couple growing up and getting ready to decide which college they want to go to, which was the main plot in the movie.

With this, so many new places were explored and Easter eggs were dropped, in true Netflix style, and here are three things which happened that you may have missed.

Jenny Han’s appearance in To All The Boys 3

Jenny Han has had cameos in all three film adaptations of her book trilogy. Picture: Netflix

Fans of the To All The Boys trilogy will already know that the films are based on the book trilogy of the same name, by Jenny Han.

But did you realise that Jenny actually makes an appearance in the third movie, To All The Boys: Always And Forever?

In a flashback of when Lara Jean and Peter first met in middle school, Lara Jean gets an award for attendance, and the person giving her the award is their principal - whose role is played by Jenny!

This isn’t the first time she’s made an appearance in the film trilogy, as she had cameos in the first two films as a prom chaperone and a faculty member.

The cafe Lara Jean visits with her sisters is actually a real place

Fun fact: This adorable cafe in To All the Boys: Always and Forever is real!



It’s called Cafe Yeonnam-dong 223-14 (named after its street address) and is one of the most Instagrammed spaces in Seoul pic.twitter.com/q4XmBSW1kY — Netflix (@netflix) February 16, 2021

Many people were confused by this fact - but the animated-looking cafe Lara Jean visits with her sisters Margot and Kitty, whilst on holiday in South Korea, is in fact a real place.

Netflix shared a still image from the film where the sisters are eating cupcakes in the cafe - which fans definitely thought was nothing more than an animated title sequence - to reveal the interesting fact.

They wrote: “Fun fact: This adorable cafe in To All the Boys: Always and Forever is real! It’s called Cafe Yeonnam-dong 223-14 (named after its street address) and is one of the most Instagrammed spaces in Seoul.”

Lara Jean has the same phone background in To All The Boys 1, 2 & 3

Lara Jean has the same lock screen picture with Peter in all three films. Picture: Netflix

Some people may not have noticed the adorable similarity in all three films, where Lara Jean has the same snap of her and Peter cuddling on the sofa as the background on her phone.

Proving that they’re clearly destined to be together, she never removes it from her lock screen.

Funnily enough, the photo is actually a candid snap of Lana and Noah behind-the-scenes, napping in-between takes, which is even cuter!

