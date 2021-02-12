To All The Boys 3: Is The Ending The Same As The Book?

To All The Boys 3 has an emotional ending. Picture: Netflix/Amazon

To All The Boys: Always and Forever revisits the love story of Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky, but is the film’s ending the same as the book?

To All The Boys 3 is finally on Netflix after what seems like forever and fans are excited to get re-invested in the love story of Peter Kavinsky and Lara Jean Covey (played by Noah Centineo and Lana Condor).

Most of you will know that the films are based on Jenny Han’s book trilogy of the same name, which means a lot of people already know how the couple’s story comes to an end.

However, does the film have the same ending as the book? Here’s what we know...

To All The Boys 3 is out on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

Is the To All The Boys 3 ending the same as the book?

Just a word of warning, there are a lot of *spoiler alerts ahead*!

So, the third movie is all about Lara Jean and Peter pretty much being done with high school as they embark on their journeys to adulthood by deciding which colleges to apply for.

While they apply for the same college, Peter gets accepted on a sports scholarship, while Lara Jean finds out she has been rejected.

After learning that she’s been accepted by a college in NYC, Lara Jean is left with a hard decision between her future and her relationship, since New York is even further away from Peter than she planned.

Netflix's To All The Boys films are based on Jenny Han's novels. Picture: Jenny Han/Amazon

*Even more spoilers incoming*

Fans of the book will already know the ending shows the pair split after Lara Jean drunkenly breaks up with Peter because the long distance is too much for her to handle.

But unsurprisingly, the pair reconcile their romance at the end, with many questions still left unanswered, but the hope for their love keeping them going.

The ending is pretty much identical in the film version, so at least we’ll be happy to see off Lara Jean and Peter into the sunset as we bid farewell to the iconic film series!

