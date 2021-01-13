To All The Boys: Always & Forever 2021 Release Date As Netflix Franchise Ends This Year

13 January 2021, 16:38

Final 'To All The Boys' film coming in 2021
The 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' franchises third and final instalment is coming in 2021 as Netflix tease a huge moment coming in Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky's love story.

Netflix original franchise To All The Boys I've Loved is getting its third and final film Always And Forever in 2021 as viewers will get to see how Lara Jean and Peter's love story will wrap up after three incredible years.

The streaming site kicked the year off announcing they're dropping one original film a month, with the final TATB instalment included in the star-studded promotional trailer.

Now, the full trailer is here!

We'll give you a moment to compose yourselves...

Until now, it was only rumoured the final flick was coming in 2021 but it's been confirmed once and for all, as well as another much-loved original film series, The Kissing Booth's final chapter.

The advert saw Noah Centineo and Lana Condor teasing the final film, along with a huge moment that sees Peter seemingly getting down on one knee in a diner.

However, they were very clear about not giving any spoilers whatsoever!

Since its release in 2018, it's been revealed as one of the 'most viewed original films ever' by Netflix bosses and was the book adaption was an instant, viral hit upon its release.

It has also launched the careers of its two leads who have become international stars thanks to its instant success with Noah and Lanar helping to sculpt the recent phenomenon of 'Netflix stars' TKB's Joey King and Jacob Elordi are also a part of.

'To All The Boys' franchise will end in 2021. Picture: Netflix

We've seen all the ups and downs of Peter and Lara Jean's budding romance across two films, and the final instalment is said to see 'Lara Jean embark on two life-changing trips that will force her to reimagine what life after graduation — with her friends, family and Peter — looks like.'

When we say we are ready.

