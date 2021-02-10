Inside Noah Centineo & Lana Condor’s Friendship: From To All The Boys Co-Stars To Dating Rumours

Noah Centineo and Lana Condor will star in To All The Boys 3. Picture: PA/Instagram

To All The Boys co-stars Noah Centineo and Lana Condor have an adorable friendship and here’s everything you need to know from when they first met to those dating rumours.

To All The Boys: Always and Forever is dropping on Netflix on February 12 and fans can’t wait to see the love between Peter Kavinsky and Lara Jean Covey blossom!

The third instalment of the movie is probably the most-anticipated film yet, with Noah Centineo and Lana Condor’s connection on and off-screen being an absolute fan-fave.

But when did they first meet and are they dating in real life? Here’s what you need to know…

When did Noah Centineo and Lana Condor first meet?

The pair first met on the set of To All The Boys back in 2017 and it turns out their first conversation was pretty awkward!

Noah joined The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon earlier this month and spoke about their first encounter, saying: “What I like to do with my auditions is, I like to run lines before the actual chemistry reading and before the actual audition with other people in the room because I feel like it’s a good way to break the ice.

“I see Lana at the chemistry reading and I didn’t realise that she had booked the role … I thought she was also there for chemistry reading as one of three girls like I was one of three guys. And I was like, ‘Hey do you maybe wanna run lines?’ and she was like ‘Nah, I’m OK.'”

Lana also recalled their first encounter in an interview with MTV News, where she revealed the real reason she declined was in case she got distracted, and honestly, we feel her.

She said: “I went in for pre-reads for the audition process and I look up and I see this gorgeous, tall, beautiful man that is Noah walk through the door. And I was like 'NOT TODAY' and I kept reading my sides, like 'I will not get distracted, I will not get distracted'.

"And I start feeling his presence coming towards me and he sits down right next to me. He was like 'hey, do you want to read lines together?' and I was like 'no sorry' and went back to reading my sides.”

Years later and they’ve finally overcome the extremely awks moment!

Are Noah Centineo and Lana Condor dating in real life?

Noah Centineo and Lana Condor have a super close friendship. Picture: PA

The co-stars are just besties!

However, because of their close friendship, dating rumours started flying around following their first movie together.

At the time, Noah was single, but Lana has been in a long-term relationship with her boyfriend and fellow actor, Anthony De La Torre, since 2015.

The Netflix heartthrob, however, has been dating Kylie Jenner’s BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou, also known as Stassie Baby, since the end of last year.

