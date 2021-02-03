Lana Condor Says To All The Boys Film Took Its Toll On Her Mental Health

3 February 2021, 15:07

Lana Condor says To All the Boys' first film took a toll on her mental health
Lana Condor says To All the Boys' first film took a toll on her mental health. Picture: Getty/Netflix

Lana Condor felt “horrible mentally” after the release of To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before in 2018.

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before was a huge success when it landed on Netflix in 2018, leading to two more films – the third which will be released just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Lana Condor, 23, who plays Lara Jean in the movies, was left in sheer surprise at her sudden rise to fame, which came about while she was filming series Deadly Class, so much so that it took a toll on her mental health.

While grateful for the incredible opportunity, Lana said she felt “so burned out.”

Lana Condor as Lara Jean in To All the Boys I've Loved Before
Lana Condor as Lara Jean in To All the Boys I've Loved Before. Picture: Netflix

In an interview with Self, Lana said: “I was just saying yes to everything because it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and you want to capitalize on it, and you want to feel like you're fully embracing everything. But I've never felt more horrible mentally.

“I was so burned out.... I would go home at night and I couldn't speak. I couldn't eat. I couldn't sleep. I would shake going to bed and shake waking up because it was just so much stimulation.”

To All the Boys: Always and Forever will be the movie's last instalment
To All the Boys: Always and Forever will be the movie's last instalment. Picture: Netflix

Luckily, she had amazing support in the form of her team and her parents, calling them “a great sounding board” and now has a healthier relationship with the industry.

The actress also moved away from LA and bought a house in Seattle, saying her goal behind the decision is “trying to make my world smaller.”

“I feel more human,” she added. “Life is slower where I'm living now, and I have never felt happier, because I feel fuller.”

To All The Boys: Always and Forever will be released on 12 February and it’ll be the final instalment of the film franchise.

