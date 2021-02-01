8 Means Girls Facts To Blow Your Mind As It Drops On Netflix

The wildest facts about 'Mean Girls' we bet you didn't know. Picture: Mean Girls/ Paramount Pictures

Mean Girls is as just about as iconic as films come and has arrived on Netflix for us to all scroll around the streaming site for hours before landing back on the film for the 900th time. Can't wait.

Mean Girls is on Netflix, we repeat Mean Girls is on Netflix, this is not a drill and our very reasonable lifelong dream of 24/7 access to the most iconic film of all time has finally come true.

While we get over celebrating the fact we're now able to have the world's best one liners soothe us off to sleep every night, we think it's time to serve you some incredible trivia from the flick you're going to be kicking yourself for not knowing before.

Rachel McAdams filmed Mean Girls and The Notebook in the same year

Rachel McAdams landed two iconic roles in the same year. Picture: Getty

We will give you a second to run that fact through your brain- because it is mind blowing.

Not only are they two of the most infamous films of the 2000s and of very different genres, Rachel, who was 25 when she filmed them, looks like two completely different humans in each flick!

From Allie Hamilton, basically the sweetest character ever to exist to the embodiment of Satan herself, Regina George (just joking we have a giant soft spot for the Queen of the Plastics).

A tweet which quickly went viral pointed out the fact and we're surprised so many people didn't know it was the same person playing both characters- come on guys, brush up on your trivia jus' a little bit more...

Rachel McAdams really gave us The Notebook and Mean Girls in the same year. Legends only. pic.twitter.com/AvJJUINLWH — Havilland $avage. (@ToiMeetsWorld) January 24, 2021

The film was written by Tina Fey (their teacher) and her BFF SNL collaborator is Amy Poehler (Regina's mum)

Tina Fey wrote the film which was produced by SNL creator Lorne Michaels. Picture: Getty

Cady's teacher, the turbulent Ms. Norbury is the genius being the entire film and is Saturday Night Live legend, comedian and actress, Tina Fey.

The screenplay was Tina's first ever attempt at writing a screenplay and let's be honest, it couldn't have gone much better, could it?

Her SNL co-star, BFF, long time collaborator and star of Parks and Recreation, Amy Poehler also plays Regina's mum and looks literally nothing like her in real life.

The names of the Mean Girls characters are based on real people

Tina Fey revealed the names of the characters in the film are based from real people she encountered in life as it's 'just easier'.

For example, Cady Heron was inspired by her college roommate, someone called Cady Garey and Damian was inspired by her high school friend of the same name.

Which brings us to.... Glen Coco is an actual, real person, with that name

Just knowing this is a thing has made us 10% happier for the rest of our life.

Tina Fey has confirmed the star of the show who gets probably the least screen time for the most fame ever, Glenn Coco, is named after a friend of her older brother.

The real Glenn Coco works as a film editor in Los Angeles and we need more than anything to know if he has kept his name, because life may prove quite tiresome.

Lindsay Lohan auditioned for Regina George but was worried the 'mean girl' reputation would follow her

Lindsay eventually took the role of Cady after auditioning for Regina, which suited the star just fine as she was reportedly worried about getting a bad reputation for playing the infamous Queen Bee.

Which worked out great for Rachel McAdams as it was her breakout role!

Ashley Tisdale auditioned for the role of Gretchen Weiners

Losing out on the role of Gretchen to Lacey Chabert, it was probably all for the best as she went on to become the infamous Sharpay in High School Musical which was released the exact same year as Mean Girls, 2006!

Blake Lively was almost Karen Smith

Blake Lively was very almost Karen Smith in 'Mean Girls'. Picture: Getty

Blake not only auditioned for the role of Karen, but got as far as 'final screen tests' which is pretty far down the line- however, producers decided to 'keep looking' which is a slight burn.

Then again, she did emerge as Serena van der Woodsen, the lead character in Gossip Girl just one year later in 2007- so, we don't feel too bad for her!

Tina Fey was inspired to write the screenplay by a self-help manual for parents of teenagers

The manual Tina Fey based 'Mean Girls' on was written by Rosalind Wiseman. Picture: Amazon

Saturday Night Live comedian and living legend, Tina, was inspired to put pen to paper after being inspired by self-help book, Queen Bees & Wannabes: Helping Your Daughter Survive Cliques, Gossip, Boyfriends & Other Realities of Adolescence.

Even if that was a made up fact- which it isn't- wouldn't you believe it simply from the title of the book which perfectly summarises the entire premise of the film.

