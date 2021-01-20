Is Mean Girls On Netflix UK?

20 January 2021, 13:13 | Updated: 20 January 2021, 15:20

Mean Girls is the best teen movie of all time. Period. But is the 2004 classic, which stars Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams and Amanda Seyfried, on Netflix UK?

Mean Girls will celebrate its 17th year anniversary in 2021- which is totally fetch!

But is the hit teen movie, which stars Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams and Amanda Seyfried, and is now a musical on Netflix? Let's find out...

Great news, Plastics, Mean Girls is finally coming to Netflix in February 2021. Isn’t that grool?!

When did Mean Girls come out?

The film was released on April 30, 2004.

Is there going to be a Mean Girls sequel?

Lindsay Lohan confirmed ‘something’ is happening and that it ‘would be an honour to be a part of it’ last year.

Speaking on her mum Dina's podcast, The OG MAMA D, last year, she said: “Oh, I mean, I know that they're gonna do something, but I just don't know exactly what yet and it would be an honour to be a part of it, obviously."

Has there been a Mean Girls reunion?

There was a mini one last year on Zoom (how 2020?) and everyone got on great which Is giving us hope we will get a sequel with the original cast at some point!

Lindsay added: "It was really fun to do the catching up all together [at] the reunion because it felt like - and they didn't air part of this - but it felt like we had all just seen each other the day before."

Please, guys, we need some more quotes to use in everyday life. It’s been, like, forever.

