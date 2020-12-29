Exclusive

Tina Fey To Cast Billie Eilish And Zendaya In Mean Girls?

Mean Girls writer, Tina Fey, said she'd be open to casting Billie Eilish and Zendaya in the upcoming movie adaptation of the Mean Girls musical.

Something good has come from 2020 - Tina Fey announced a film adaptation of the Mean Girls musical on January 23.

After the 30 Rock star asked her fans and followers who they'd like to see cast in the film, we took it upon ourselves to ask her, herself.

> Selena Gomez Reveals She'd Like To Play Regina George In Mean Girls Musical

Tina Fey is producing a film adaptation of the Mean Girls musical. Picture: Getty

Originally, Tina suggested that she may not know the actors who she could cast, as she'd like to make some stars, however, she was quick to say "If Billie Eilish wants to play Janis, and Zendaya wants to play Cady, let's do that!"

Previously, the likes of Sabrina Carpenter and Cameron Dallas appeared in the Mean Girls musical, playing Cady Heron and Aaron Samuels respectively.

"I'm very excited to bring Mean Girls back to the big screen," said Tina Fey in a statement.

"It's been incredibly gratifying to see how much the movie and the musical have meant to audiences. I've spent sixteen years with these characters now. They are my Marvel Universe and I love them dearly."

Zendaya is currently filming for the untitled Spider-Man sequel, in which she plays MJ, after completing Dune and Malcolm & Marie, where she stars opposite John David Washington.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip