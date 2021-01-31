Rachel McAdams Fans React After Finding Out She Filmed Mean Girls & The Notebook In The Same Year

Rachel McAdams has been blessing us with iconic movies for twenty years, and some fans are stunned after finding out that Mean Girls and The Notebook were both filmed in the same year.

By Hayley Habbouchi

Mean Girls has just dropped on Netflix and fans have been reminiscing about all of Rachel McAdams’ iconic moments as Regina George AKA the queen of ‘The Plastics’.

However, some people are only just realising that the actress gave us her incredible performance as Allie Hamilton in The Notebook, alongside Ryan Gosling, in the exact same year.

A tweet made by @ToiMeetsWorld went viral on social media after putting a side-by-side picture of Regina and Allie’s characters, writing: “Rachel McAdams really gave us The Notebook and Mean Girls in the same year. Legends only.”

The realisation already managed to rake in nearly 100K retweets and just under 800K likes on Twitter, in a matter of a few days.

Rachel McAdams really gave us The Notebook and Mean Girls in the same year. Legends only. pic.twitter.com/AvJJUINLWH — Havilland $avage. (@ToiMeetsWorld) January 24, 2021

People rushed to comment on how they were just learning about the brand-new piece of information, with one penning: “Am I the only one who didn’t know that these movies were made in the same year…”

Some fans were even shocked that the characters were played by the same actress, with one adding: “I’m ashamed because I never knew they were the same person.”

“She really made history in these roles… she don’t have to do anything else and she’ll still be an icon [sic],” shared another, and we agree!

However, the movie star went on to make a serious amount of films afterwards, building up her fanbase with each project.

One fan commented on the thread, saying: “The Hot Chick, South Paw, Wedding Crashers, Red Eye, Morning Glory, The Vow…. So many good movies [crying emoji] cinematic legend.”

Rachel’s most recent role was as Sigrit Ericksdóttir in Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, which was released in June last year.

The star has since announced her pregnancy with her second child, which she shares with her boyfriend and the father of her first child, Jamie Linden.

It seems like only yesterday she was serving lewks as Regina and Allie!

