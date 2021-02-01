Is There A Mean Girls 2? Everything We Know About The Hit Movie's Sequel

The second Mean Girls movie was released 10 years ago.
The second Mean Girls movie was released 10 years ago. Picture: Paramount/YouTube

Mean Girls is one of the most iconic chick flicks of all time, but is there a sequel? Here’s everything we know about Mean Girls 2.

Although Mean Girls has just dropped on Netflix, it has been one of the most legendary teen rom/com films to grace our screens since it first came out in 2004.

With an iconic all-star cast from Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams to Amanda Seyfried and Jonathan Bennett, there’s no denying that it’ll be one of those films that will stand the test of time.

But was a follow-up of the movie ever made? Here’s what we know about Mean Girls 2.

Mean Girls 2 centres around 'The Anti-Plastics'.
Mean Girls 2 centres around 'The Anti-Plastics'. Picture: YouTube

Is there a Mean Girls 2?

Yes! Mean Girls 2 was released back in 2011, seven years after the first movie.

The sequel is more of a stand-alone film, as it doesn’t centre around the original cast members or characters.

In fact, the only character to reprise his role is Principal Ron Duvall.

The second instalment introduces the new version of ‘The Plastics’, with another new student starting North Shore High School, just like Cady Heron does in the first movie.

Mean Girls 2 stars a whole new line-up of actors.
Mean Girls 2 stars a whole new line-up of actors. Picture: YouTube

However, the main difference is that the storyline is centred around the new girl, Jo Mitchell, making a new clique called ‘The Anti-Plastics’, who start a series of pranks to go against the popular trio.

The movie also doesn’t reference or link itself to the 2004 version.

Mean Girls 2 has a whole new cast also, with some familiar faces you may recognise from other films/shows.

Camp Rock’s Meaghan Martin stars as the new girl, whilst Cory In The House’s Maiara Walsh plays the head of ‘The Plastics’, Mandi Weatherly.

Jennifer Stone from Wizards of Waverley Place also stars in the sequel, portraying the role of Abby Hanover.

