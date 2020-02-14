To All The Boys P.S. I Still Love You’s Lana Condor: Age, Boyfriend & Net Worth Of Actress

Lana Condor made everyone fall in love with her on-screen relationship with her co-star and To All The Boys heartthrob Noah Centenio - we've brought you her real-life love life and everything we know about the Netflix actress.

Lana Condor stole everyone’s hearts after her appearance in the Netflix film, To All The Boys I've Loved Before, and the sequel To All The Boys P.S. I Still Love You.

But who is the actress that plays Lara Jean Covey's character?

We’ve brought you everything we know about Noah Centineo’s co-star, from her boyfriend to her net worth…

Boyfriend

Lana’s beau, Anthony De La Torre, is a fellow actor and you may recognise him from Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man Tell No Tales, where he played a young Jack Sparrow.

The pair met at a showbiz party in Beverly Hills in 2015 and have been together ever since.

It seems her off-screen relationship is even more enviable than her on-screen one as she gushes about her man in interviews all the time and we don’t blame her at all!

She told Cosmopolitan: "He’s the freaking best. He’ll leave me little messages taped to my bathroom mirror on days I have to wake up early for work.

"He once picked up my favourite take-out food after work and served it up properly on our kitchen table, with little sticky notes attached to each plate saying how proud of me he is.”

If that's not relationship goals, we don't know what is!

Net worth

According to a report, 22-year-old Lana has raked up a huge $2million thanks to her acting career, which has really taken off thanks to the To All The Boys films.

However, she’s also had some other pretty cool gigs such as playing mutant Jubilation Lee/Jubilee in 2016’s X-Men: Apocalypse, as well as being an ambassador for a Netflix documentary, Our Planet.

Her earnings are also set to keep going up after Lana confirmed that they've wrapped up filming for the third instalment of the popular chick-flick and we can't wait for some more Lara Jean Covey in our lives!

