A To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before Sequel Has Been Confirmed - Here's All The Info

TATBILB has been a huge hit with fans. Picture: NETFLIX

Netflix has confirmed that the show, starring Noah Centineo, will be returning for a sequel and yaaaassss.

Pretty much everybody is totally obsessing over Netflix’s To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before right now... and we have just got the EXCELLENT news that the long-awaited sequel has been confirmed!

Lili Reinhart Gives Up "Toxic" Twitter After Feuds With YouTube Star, Elijah Daniel

For those not familiar, the hit film is based on the 2014 novel of the same name and tells the story of Lara Jean. The teenager finds her quiet high school existence turned upside down when her secret love letters somehow get mailed to each of her five crushes.

Despite it only being released on August 17, TATBILB has already racked up a huge fandom and viewers have been begging for a sequel.... and we're finally getting one!

Netflix has confirmed that it will be reuniting Lana Condor and Noah Centineo in the lead roles once again (yaaaaasss), but no release date has yet been set.

Director of the first film, Susan Johnson, previously told Entertainment Tonight: “We’re all attached contractually if we want to do the movie again, which is super exciting, and if our schedules all key up.”

She added: “Netflix said that their general timeframe is 28 days; they watch how well the movie does over the period of a month and once that’s over, they can make a decision about a sequel. I love the fans being vocal about it, the more, the better.”

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip!