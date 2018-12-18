Lili Reinhart Gives Up "Toxic" Twitter After Feuds With YouTube Star, Elijah Daniel

18 December 2018, 06:58

Lili Reinhart has taken a break from Twitter after the feuds online
Lili Reinhart has left Twitter, calling it a "cesspool for evil 15 year olds" following the constant online trolling the cast of Riverdale received.

Riverdale's Lili Reinhart has taken a break from Twitter, after she and the cast of Riverdale were being trolled by YouTube star, Elijah Daniel.

The 22-year-old actor shared some lengthy messages on her Instagram Story, announcing she's not using the social media site, leaving behind nearly 2.4 million followers.

She started off her monologue by saying "Do people on twitter ever get tired of being so negative and disrespectful to everyone and everything? Are they really that miserable? [sic]"

Lili, as well as other members of the Riverdale cast, including KJ Apa, have had to defend their series against trolls, including YouTuber Elijah Daniel, who has often criticised the show for not being good.

Elijah shared Lili's message - where she also wrote "Taking a break from that toxic site and the people on it who feel the need to constantly attack me, my cast mates, my relationship and Riverdale".

The YouTube star commented saying "LMAOOOOOOOO JESUSSSSSSS LET IT F***ING GO IM SORRY UR SHOW ISNT THAT GOOD"

