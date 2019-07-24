Riverdale's Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart: A Complete Relationship Timeline

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse relationship timeline, from Riverdale series 1 to Met Gala. Picture: Instagram/Getty

Riverdale's Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse dated for two years, but fans are already hoping they'll get back together.

Riverdale's Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones, AKA Bughead, AKA Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse dated one another for over two years and seemed pretty much head over heels for each other.

Both Lili and Cole managed to keep their relationship low-key for the entirety of their relationship but in July it was revealed they decided to split over their differences in lifestyle and busy schedules.

From how they met to what they've said about each other, here's a complete timeline of their relationship...

Cole Sprouse And Lili Reinhart Split: Riverdale Actor Disables Instagram Comments After Breaking Up With Co-Star

2019

Lili Reinhart shared this snap of her and Cole on Valentine's Day. Picture: Lili Reinhart/Instagram

The two didn't post any loved up snaps at the start of the year but the pair were still very much on, just choosing to carry on living their relationship outside of the public eye.

But on Valentine's Day Lili made her feelings clear for her man when she wrote alongside a snap of them kissing: "You make me very happy. Happy Valentine’s Day, my love."

December 2018

Lili Reinhart's found a man with all three important qualities in Cole Sprouse. Picture: Instagram/Comments By Celebs

The Riverdale duo not only spent the holiday season together with Lili's family, but Lili couldn't help but step into Comments By Celebs replies to declare she's found herself a man with the impossible three qualities: 'good d*** game', 'a height above 5'9', 'no ho*s', and 'common sense.'

Cole also found the time to put out a shout out to his 'mommy wide thighs' and honestly we got more jealous of their relationship by the second.

At this point the couple seemed super loved up following months of keeping their romance out of the spotlight.

Just a daddy long legs looking for his mommy wide thighs. — Cole M. Sprouse (@colesprouse) December 19, 2018

September, 2018

They actually spoke about each other and they were in the same room!

Glamour got the Riverdale gang together to do some friendship exercises, where we got a rare glimpse into Lili & Cole's 'friendship' and NGL, they were the cutest things ever.

On their first impressions of each other, Cole said: "Lili was a tough egg to crack, she was very shy at first and reserved [...] and she's one of those people that consistently pushes me to be better at the arts that I'm pursuing".

Lili, somewhat harsher in her opinions, admitted: "My first impression [of Cole] was, that guy's got an annoying voice, and now it's grown on me I guess".

"[He's] is one of the smartest...THE smartest person that I'm friends with, he's incredibly passionate about art about photography, about acting and I really admire that".

Cole also wished Lili a happy birthday with this photograph to make his feelings very clear, saying: "Happy birthday my love".

July 2018

A magazine asked Lili about her relationship with Cole and it's safe to say the actress was not here for it.

"I'm not okay talking about my relationship,” Lili told Harpers Bazaar “I'm not going to tell you my love story. That's just not appropriate right now."

May 2018

Did... someone say Met Gala?

We did. Because we're obsessed with it. You know what else we're obsessed with? Two Riverdale stars who may or may not have been in a serious relationship at the time turning up dressed to the nines, arm in arm, looking very loved up.

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse walk the red carpet at the 2018 Met Gala together. Picture: Getty

March 2018

The pictures came thick and fast, some may even say Lili is his muse, something Cole hinted at when talking to People magazine about photography:

"I think sexuality and foreplay are deeply intermingled with romance and setting and all of that and, thankfully, when you’re a photographer, you are consistently in the most beautiful settings with people that you really care about, so it’s a deeply sexy thing, it’s a sexy relationship to have with artistry and environment and romance in general".

November, 2017

Cole firmly answered 'No comment' when asked about their relationship status, only he does it in a rather thespian-like way, responding to an interviewer: "I think that in many ways it's offensive and an invasion of privacy, but it's also a badge of honour because it means you're creating a chemistry on screen that is so understandable that people want to see it in real life, which is flattering from a professional perspective."

Offensive, yet flattering, what a rollercoaster of emotions.

April 2017

Yes, Cole's been posting snaps of Lili since April 2017, real artsy ones too.

August 2016

Looking young AF, Lili posted this birthday snap for her 'pal' Cole which is all the way back in the filming for series one of Riverdale when they most likely genuinely were just friends!

Cole and Lili have starred on Riverdale since January 2017 and the series is about to reach its fourth season.

Despite rising to fame through the teen drama, Lili has also appeared in movies including Hustlers, Galveston and The Good Neighbour while Cole was a child star on the Suite Life of Zack and Cody alongside his twin brother Dylan.

>Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Riverdale News