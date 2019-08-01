The Riverdale Cast’s WhatsApp Group Went Off After Lili Reinhart And Cole Sprouse Responded To Split Rumours

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse's co-stars thought they handled their split well. Picture: Getty

Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse’ split news even had their cast mates shook.

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse addressed their split in their recent cover shoot for W magazine, following reports they’d gone their separate ways the week prior.

Confirming their break-up as the magazine was released, Lili said when she shared the photos on Instagram: “BREAKING: A reliable source has confirmed none of you know s**t.”

However, the magazine revealed the former couple requested their interviews be carried out separately, confirming they had in fact broken up.

The Riverdale cast thought Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse's cover shoot was amazing. Picture: Getty

The news didn’t just shock fans, as the pair’s Riverdale castmates were equally as stunned, taking to their WhatsApp group to share their reactions to the news.

Their co-star Madelaine Petsch, who plays Cheryl Blossom on the show, revealed to Access Hollywood that after the former couple posted their Instagrams of the magazine cover, the cast took to their group chat to share their thoughts on the situation.

She said: “We all got on the group text like, ‘Oh my God! That was so cool!’”

Madelaine added she was “in awe” of how they dealt with the situation, saying: “I even don’t know how they come up with this stuff.”

After Lili’s expletive Instagram post, Cole shared his own of the cover shoot, writing: “UNPRECEDENTED: Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart consume the flesh of 'reliable sources' to fuel their bacchanalian sex cult."

And Madelaine said she was not expecting her friends to take their split in that direction, adding: "I knew they were shooting a cover of W, I did not know it was going to go in that direction. And, I mean, that shoot was probably one of the coolest shoots I've ever seen.

"And then with that caption, I was blown away. I loved it."

Cole and Lili, who are known for playing Jughead and Betty, were together for two years.

