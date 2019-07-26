Lili Reinhart Claps Back Cole Sprouse Split Rumours Despite Confirming They've Broken Up

Lili Reinhart claps back fans who have commented on her split from Cole Sprouse. Picture: Instagram @lilireinhart @colesprouse

In a confusing turn, Cole and Lili's 'W' magazine interview confirms they've broken up, but she's clapping back on Instagram that people 'don't know sh**'.

Riverdale's Lili Reinhart has savagely clapped back at all the talk about her and her co-star Cole Sprouse's split with a sassy Instagram caption along with their W magazine cover shoot, but everyone is slightly confused because the interview confirms the pair have indeed parted ways.

Uploading her and Cole's front cover from their joint photoshoot for W, Lili captioned the snap saying: "BREAKING: A reliable source has confirmed that none of you know sh**" which, as clap backs go, we think is an insanely good one.

Lili Reinhart claps back fans who 'don't know sh**'. Picture: Instagram @commentsbycelebs

However, upon reading the interview(s) the stars gave for the publication- requesting that they do so separately- it becomes clear that the pair have indeed split, two months ago in fact, which left many confused as her caption seemed to imply that they were still in a relationship.

Rather, we're thinking the 22-year-old could be referencing the rumours that their relationship was 'heavy' and friends 'didn't think they would last' because it appears that the exes are on good terms with each other, having most recently appeared at Comic Con together along with the rest of the Riverdale cast.

Cami Mendes, who plays Veronica Lodge on the show is also in a relationship with her co-star, Charles Melton, who plays Reggie Mantle, and leapt to support her BFF Lili with the applauding emoji.

They are both currently filming for the show, but have apparently stopped living together as they had for previous series, but are said to be on good terms and amicable.

