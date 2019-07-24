Cole Sprouse And Lili Reinhart Split: Riverdale Actor Disables Instagram Comments After Breaking Up With Co-Star

Cole Sprouse has disabled comments on his Instagram profile. Picture: Lili Reinhart/Instagram / Getty

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart have split up after two years.

Riverdale stars Cole Sprouse, 26, and Lili Reinhart, 22, called it quits on their relationship after two years together.

Riverdale's Cole Sprouse And Lili Reinhart Split After Two Years Of Dating

Multiple sources reported on the news, with many claiming the Jughead and Betty actors “kept their distance” from one another at a Comic-Con event days before their supposedly messy break-up was revealed.

While neither of the actors are yet to comment on their split, Cole has disabled his Instagram comments to seemingly shutdown fans’ questions about the news.

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart dated for two years. Picture: Getty

While comments from recent weeks are still below his pictures, fans can’t post anything new after he appeared to shut off the comments a few days ago.

Meanwhile, Lili seemed to hint at her heartache five days after their split was reported, tweeting about “not giving any f**ks”.

She wrote to her 2.8 million followers: “One must choose very wisely when considering how many f***s to give. Don’t give your f**ks away so easily. Don’t let someone who is not worthy of any f**ks, take your f**ks away from you. Some things/people are just not worth it. amen.”

During the couple’s appearance at Comic Con with their co-stars they were sat side by side for a Q&A at one point – a moment which led Lili to joke about their placement before news of their split broke.

Sat between KJ and Cole during the Riverdale panel, Lili wrote alongside an Instagram pic: “Please don’t ever put me between these two again.”

Her post came after a video emerged of Lili calling out her ex boyfriend during an interview with the Riverdale cast at Comic Con.

As she and co-stars Camila Mendes and Medelaine Petsch answered questions, KJ Apa and Cole were stifling fits of laughter behind them.

After their giggling became too much, Lili turned around and snapped: “You guys are so annoying right now, just leave.”

However, the castmates all laughed off the uncomfortable moment and continued the interview like professionals.

Their split has seemingly ended on good terms, so there could be a hope the stars will reunite later in the future.

A source told E! News: “Right now, it's unclear where things stand, but it seems [like] they [Lili and Cole] could be heading back in the direction of getting together.”

The duo are still playing love interests on Riverdale, so they’ll have to remain amicable but it was recently revealed Bughead will face some relationship woes in the new series.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip