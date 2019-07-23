Riverdale's Cole Sprouse And Lili Reinhart Split After Two Years Of Dating

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart split after two years. Picture: Getty

The Riverdale actors, Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart - who sparked romance rumours in 2017 - have since broken up, two years later.

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart, who are known for playing Jughead and Betty, respectively, in Riverdale, have ended their relationship, after dating for two years.

A source close to the couple confirmed their split to outlets, saying the two are no longer living together.

Continuing, the source said that Cole and Lili are "intentionally keeping their distance from the other," but as Riverdale is back in production, and the pair need to act alongside each other, they are on "much better terms".

The source finished by stating that they were unsure as to whether or not the pair would recouple, saying that it was unclear, and but "they could be heading back in the direction of getting together".

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse attended 2019's Comic-Con in San Diego. Picture: Getty

Fans were shocked to see that the pair had split, after they appeared side-by-side at this year's Comic-Con in San Diego just a couple of days before the announcement.

Their relationship began in 2017, when the The Suite Life of Zack & Cody star simply replied with "no comment" when questioned about his relationship with Lili Reinhart. The pair's relationship heated up when they arrived at 2018's MET Gala arm-in-arm.