Riverdale's Lili Reinhart's Valentine's Message To Cole Sprouse Has Us Sobbing

Lili Reinhart gushes about boyfriend Cole Sprouse on Instragram. Picture: Instagram/PA

Riverdale's Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse have got us feeling all mushy inside after their Valentine's Day shout out's to each other.

Riverdale's Lili Reinhart has shown the world just how much her co-star boyfriend Cole Sprouse means to her with a very loved-up Valentine's Day shout-out to her beau.

Taking to Instagram to give an uncharacteristically public shout-out to her man, Lili wrote: "You make me very happy. Happy Valentine’s Day, my love."

The co-stars have typically been pretty low-key about the fact they were in a relationship, with the occasional shot of Lili being posted to Cole's Instagram sending fans wild with speculation.

However, the pair are now firmly out in the open and declaring their love for everyone to see, and TBH we're just glad we can now openly gush about what a cute couple they are.

Cole, in turn, posted a snap of Lili and telling everyone one that she is 'quite literally the only thing keeping me sane', which his twin, Dylan, took some pretty justified offence with.

Cole recently spoke on his and Lili's relationship in an interview, saying: "It's not something that we hide, or it's not something that we show off... It's just something that exists" and we seriously need to find ourselves a Cole, ASAP.

