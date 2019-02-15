Riverdale's Lili Reinhart's Valentine's Message To Cole Sprouse Has Us Sobbing

15 February 2019, 11:38

Lili Reinhart gushes about boyfriend Cole Sprouse on Instragram
Lili Reinhart gushes about boyfriend Cole Sprouse on Instragram. Picture: Instagram/PA

Riverdale's Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse have got us feeling all mushy inside after their Valentine's Day shout out's to each other.

Riverdale's Lili Reinhart has shown the world just how much her co-star boyfriend Cole Sprouse means to her with a very loved-up Valentine's Day shout-out to her beau.

WATCH: Ariana Grande & Riverdale's Charles Melton On Set Of 'Break Up With Your Girlfriend'

Taking to Instagram to give an uncharacteristically public shout-out to her man, Lili wrote: "You make me very happy. Happy Valentine’s Day, my love."

The co-stars have typically been pretty low-key about the fact they were in a relationship, with the occasional shot of Lili being posted to Cole's Instagram sending fans wild with speculation.

However, the pair are now firmly out in the open and declaring their love for everyone to see, and TBH we're just glad we can now openly gush about what a cute couple they are.

Cole, in turn, posted a snap of Lili and telling everyone one that she is 'quite literally the only thing keeping me sane', which his twin, Dylan, took some pretty justified offence with.

View this post on Instagram

You too, @dylansprouse. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) on

Cole recently spoke on his and Lili's relationship in an interview, saying: "It's not something that we hide, or it's not something that we show off... It's just something that exists" and we seriously need to find ourselves a Cole, ASAP.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Riverdale News

Latest News

See more Latest News

AJ Pritchard and Jimmy Hill.

WATCH: AJ Pritchard Says He’d Date Jesy Nelson & What Happened At The NTAs With Caroline Flack…
Maria Fowler is urging people to stop trolling Kady McDermott

Maria Fowler And Kady McDermott End Bitter Feud As TOWIE Star Begs Fans To Stop Trolling Love Island Star
Little Mix are up for Best British Group at the BRIT Awards 2019

Who Are The BRIT Awards Nominees For 2019? Ariana Grande, Little Mix And The 1975

BRITs 2019

Hailey Baldwin opens up about her marriage to Justin Bieber.

Hailey Baldwin Speaks Out About Justin Bieber Marriage: “It’s A Scary Thing” But “He’s My Best Friend”

Justin Bieber

Jacob Elordi and Joey King unfollow one another on Instagram

Joey King And Jacob Elordi Split: The Kissing Booth Stars Have Reportedly Broken Up

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

Take this quiz to see which star you'll date

QUIZ: Which Celebrity Will You End Up Snogging On Valentine's Day?
Which of these iconic celebrity perfumes are you?

QUIZ: Which Iconic Throwback Celebrity Perfume Are You?

Cardi B, Kylie Jenner & Dua Lipa rocked the GRAMMY 2019 red carpet

GRAMMY Red Carpet: Cardi B, Kylie Jenner & Dua Lipa Amongst Biggest Looks

Events

Which iconic Ariana Grande era do you belong to?

QUIZ: Which Ariana Grande Era Do You Belong To?

Ariana Grande