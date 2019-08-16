To All The Boys 2: Netflix release date and who's in the cast with Noah Centineo and Lana Condor

Netflix has confirmed the release date for To All The Boys I've Loved Before 2. Picture: Netflix

Netflix has finally revealed the release date for the much-anticipated sequel of To All The Boys I've Loved Before.

In June last year, Netflix confirmed they would be dropping a second instalment of To All The Boys I've Loved Before, starring Lana Condor and Noah Centineo.

It's been a long time coming, but fans finally have an official release date for the sequel. Here's everything we know about the new movie so far...

When is To All The Boys 2 released on Netflix?

Netflix has confirmed To All The Boys I've Loved Before: P.S. I Still Love You (catchy title) is coming to the streaming site on 12 February, 2020.

It was also revealed on Thursday 15 August that there would be a THIRD movie in the collection.

#ToAllTheBoys: P.S. I Still Love You premieres February 12!



And a third film —To All The Boys: Always And Forever Lara Jean — is already in production!!! pic.twitter.com/EPfUYbOaKl — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) August 15, 2019

Who's in the cast with Lana Condor and Noah Centineo?

Lana Condor plays main character, Lara Jean, alongside Noah Centineo, who plays Peter.

Starring as Lara Jean's sisters in the hit Netflix movie is Janel Parrish (who plays Margot) and Anna Cathart (Kitty).

Fans might also recognise Lara Jean's dad - who is played by Sex And The City's John Corbett.

It was also revealed earlier this year that 13 Reasons Why heartthrob, Ross Butler, would be joining the cast for the second movie, playing new character, Trevor.

Another new addition is Jordan Fisher, who will be playing John Ambrose McClaren.

Lana Condor and Noah Centineo are returning to our screen for To All The Boys I've Loved Before 2. Picture: Netflix

Is there a trailer?

There isn't an official trailer for the new movie...YET! But we're hoping one lands in the next couple of months.

What is To All The Boys I've Loved Before about and what will the sequel cover?

Adapted from Jenny Han's teen romance novel of the same name, To All The Boys I've Loved Before focuses on Lara Jean; a quiet teenager who is dealing with the loss of her mum - and high school drama.

Lara Jean has penned several love letters to her crushes throughout the years, but her shy nature means she's never really revealed to them how she feels.

Taking matters into her own hands, Lara's little sister Kitty (who is adorable and extremely witty) decides to send out the love letters - despite the fact some of them are years-old and one of them is addressed to her former BFF and older sister Margot's now-boyfriend. Awks.

At first, in an attempt to deflect from the potential drama that could be caused by the letter to her sister's partner, Lara pretends she has deep feelings for another one of the crushes she wrote a letter to (Peter).

This also works in Peter's favour, as he's trying to make his ex-girlfriend jealous.

However, in an *unpredictable* twist of fate, they start getting closer and developing feelings for one another.

As it stands, Netflix has not revealed any plot details for the second movie - but Ross Butler's character Trevor may be about to stir things up!