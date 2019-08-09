13 Reasons Why Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Trailer And Plot Revealed

Everything you need to know about the new series of 13 Reasons Why. Picture: Netflix

The season three trailer for 13 Reasons Why is finally here.

Netflix have dropped the trailer for 13 Reasons Why and it’s set to turn into a murder mystery following the shock death of Bryce Walker.

The teaser itself has you guessing who the culprit is, and keen fans should watch carefully to see if they can discover who killed Bryce before the new series drops.

Here’s everything you need to know about 13 Reasons Why season 3…

When will 13 Reasons Why season 3 be released on Netflix?

After Netflix dropped the trailer for the new series they confirmed it will return on August 23, meaning we don’t have long to wait to see how Bryce’s murder panned out.

It comes over a year after season two dropped on the streaming platform in May 2018.

Who's in the cast for series 3?

The main cast will be returning to 13 Reasons Why, with Dylan Minnette ( who plays Clay Jensen), Justin Prentice (Bryce Walker), Christian Navarro (Tony Padilla), Brandon Flynn (Justin Foley), and Alisha Joe (Jessica Davis) all returning.

Fans may also see Hannah Baker, played by Katherine Langford, return to the show, as there’s still a lot viewers can learn about her life.

Miennette said: “There's a whole life that Hannah had, and there's more we can learn about her. Overall, learning more about her is more important to the entire narrative.”

Hannah, who took her own life in season one, will always be a huge part of the 13 Reasons Why storyline, with the show’s creator Brian Yorkey saying: “The loss of Hannah will continue to be the inciting traumatic event for this group of kids and parents. It will always be part of the story.

"But I don't see a tremendous continued presence for Hannah because I think we needed her to finish telling everyone else's side of her story and we needed her so that Clay could get to a point of saying, 'I love you and I let you go'. If the story does continue, and certainly there is lots more to know about a lot of these characters, then the spotlight focus on Hannah Baker is probably done."

In the season 3 trailer for 13 Reasons Why, it's revealed that Bryce Walker is dead. Picture: Netflix

What will happen in the new season of 13 Reasons Why?

Writer Brian Yorkey told The Hollywood Reporter last year season three still has a lot of characters to follow. He said: "I always think there's more story to tell, but I think that depends on viewers and everyone's reaction to it and whether it's important to keep telling the story.

"With the second season, we feel as with the first that we're following the stories of these characters. I do think that our interest in a second season was because we wanted to continue to follow these people," he continued.

"If there is a future for the show, to me, it's about these characters, and not necessarily a new set of reasons or a new set of tapes. Someone else might do that, but that's not my job to do that."

There are still some loose ends from season 2 that might be covered in the new series, including Chloe discovering she’s pregnant with Bryce’s baby.

Watch the trailer in full below: