13 Reasons Why Season 5: Why Netflix Series Got Cancelled

13 Reasons Why will not go beyond season 4. Picture: Netflix

There's an explanation 13 Reasons Why season five doesn't have a release date – here's why future series were cancelled.

The fourth and final series of 13 Reasons Why has just dropped, and viewers are eager to know if the release date of a possible season five, but Netflix announced earlier this year there will be no more seasons of 13 Reasons Why.

13 Reasons Why follows the high school students at Liberty High coming to terms with the suicide of classmate Hannah Baker as her best friend plays through the tapes she left behind, anxious to find if his name is on her list of reasons which led to her taking her own life.

Where Is 13 Reasons Why Filmed? Netflix Filming Locations Revealed

Series four was just as traumatic and heart-breaking as the previous series, but script writers for the show wanted to end things on a more hopeful note.

Will there be season 5 of 13 Reasons Why?

13 Reasons Why season four ended with the cast graduating. Picture: Netflix

Netflix and 13 Reasons Why writers have been clear on the 'natural end' season four comes to, meaning a fifth series is looking highly unlikely and why talk of a release date hasn't already surfaced.

A Showrunner for the show Brian Yorkey explained he was "suspicious" of high school series which go beyond four series as high school in the US is only four years long.

Nevertheless, some fans are hopeful for another series to see where characters including Clay Jensen, Montgomery de la Cruz, and Sheri Holland go onto in their lives following such traumatic and emotional high school years.

Why was 13 Reasons Why cancelled?

Netflix explained earlier this year 13 Reasons Why will come to an official end because it has reached the natural conclusion of its narrative.

And if you’ve watched 13 Reasons Why series four already, you’ll see the characters graduating from high school, making it harder to follow them their lives in the same way we’ve got to know them over the past few series.

Showrunner Brian Yorkey also said he was “suspicious” of high school series that went beyond four series.

He told Entertainment Weekly: “Somewhere in the midst of making season two, when it became clear that we might have the chance to make more seasons of this, I pretty quickly got to a place where it felt like a four-season story.

There won't be a season five of 13 Reasons Why. Picture: Netflix

“I’m always a little bit suspicious of high school shows that go beyond four seasons because high school is four years long.

“It felt like bringing these characters to their graduation and to scattering to their next things felt like the logical ending point.

"So for a long time, the idea has been, should we be so lucky to have the opportunity, we would do four seasons of this. So certainly going into breaking story for season four, we knew it was the end.”

13 Reasons Why season four is available to stream on Netflix now.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Netflix News