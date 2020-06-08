13 Reasons Why Ending Explained: Fans Left Heartbroken With Show's Ending

SPOILERS AHEAD- 13 Reasons Why's finale has left viewers heartbroken as the series wraps with a funeral of a leading character and some very poignant moments as the Netflix drama comes to an end once and for all.

13 Reasons Why left fans an emotional wreck as its final episode along with the fourth series dropped on Netflix, tying up the loose ends we've been waiting to see in a serious poignant conclusion to the teen drama, and needless to say, don't read ahead if you don't want any spoilers!

What Is The Message Behind 13 Reasons Why Series?

13 Reasons Why viewers left heartbroken at series finale. Picture: 13 Reasons Why/ Netflix

The show's epic finale wrapped in keeping with the dark and sombre theme of the programme as a whole, and saw the cast gather at Justin Foley's funeral after it emerged he was HIV positive which had developed into AIDS.

The start of the final series flashed forward to let viewers know there would be a funeral- but they kept it a mystery over which character's it would be.

It was known Justin's character had battled a heroin addiction and had also turned to sex work whilst he was homeless- and the controversial twist to the character's fate has garnered criticism from some who argued the show had an opportunity to show a HIV/AIDS diagnosis isn't a death sentence in the 21st century.

Dear @13ReasonsWhy: Your HIV/AIDS story line with Justin, the ONE character with a truly redeemable arc on this show, would have been a great opportunity to show HIV/AIDS isn’t a death sentence in the 21st century. I have tolerated a *lot* of unnecessary storylines & plots (1/2) — mikebross🏳️‍🌈 (@mbross44) June 6, 2020

I don’t want to survive in a world without Justin Foley getting a happy ending and being brothers with Clay and spending the rest of his life with his soulmate, Jessica 😭#13ReasonsWhy pic.twitter.com/lMxOy4GjOs — 🦋 (@tswiftsbt13) June 8, 2020

If you're a fan of the show- you'll know this isn't the first time it's come under scrutiny for the heavy themes it centres around including suicide, with Netflix editing a scene which saw Hannah take her own life with mental health activists arguing it could lead to 'copycat' suicides.

Others have praised the show's fearlessness in broaching incredibly tough topics and have taken to Twitter to say what an emotional rollercoaster the show has been now it's finished.

after finishing #13ReasonsWhy i realise that i’ve cried more times over justin foley in 4 seasons than most people in my entire life pic.twitter.com/dqOOjvnPO8 — sella | 13rw spoilers (@aristimmy) June 8, 2020

Not only did the final episode have people torn up, but the fact fans have been with the show for four whole series, knowing it wasn't making a return saw many bid farewell to the show.

One fan wrote: "I don’t think any show has ever made me so invested and so speechless throughout its entirety."

"The characters felt too real and the situations felt uncomfortable at times, but it did what no other show would."

"Goodbye #13ReasonsWhy, I’m glad I took the ride."

I don’t think any show has ever made me so invested and so speechless throughout it’s entirety.



The characters felt too real and the situations felt uncomfortable at times, but it did what no other show would.



Goodbye #13ReasonsWhy, I’m glad I took the ride. 📼 pic.twitter.com/SVrxtuMvjh — “KJ” Gardner (@kadingardner) June 8, 2020

