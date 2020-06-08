13 Reasons Why Ending Explained: Fans Left Heartbroken With Show's Ending

8 June 2020, 12:12

SPOILERS AHEAD- 13 Reasons Why's finale has left viewers heartbroken as the series wraps with a funeral of a leading character and some very poignant moments as the Netflix drama comes to an end once and for all.

13 Reasons Why left fans an emotional wreck as its final episode along with the fourth series dropped on Netflix, tying up the loose ends we've been waiting to see in a serious poignant conclusion to the teen drama, and needless to say, don't read ahead if you don't want any spoilers!

What Is The Message Behind 13 Reasons Why Series?

13 Reasons Why viewers left heartbroken at series finale
13 Reasons Why viewers left heartbroken at series finale. Picture: 13 Reasons Why/ Netflix

The show's epic finale wrapped in keeping with the dark and sombre theme of the programme as a whole, and saw the cast gather at Justin Foley's funeral after it emerged he was HIV positive which had developed into AIDS.

The start of the final series flashed forward to let viewers know there would be a funeral- but they kept it a mystery over which character's it would be.

It was known Justin's character had battled a heroin addiction and had also turned to sex work whilst he was homeless- and the controversial twist to the character's fate has garnered criticism from some who argued the show had an opportunity to show a HIV/AIDS diagnosis isn't a death sentence in the 21st century.

If you're a fan of the show- you'll know this isn't the first time it's come under scrutiny for the heavy themes it centres around including suicide, with Netflix editing a scene which saw Hannah take her own life with mental health activists arguing it could lead to 'copycat' suicides.

Others have praised the show's fearlessness in broaching incredibly tough topics and have taken to Twitter to say what an emotional rollercoaster the show has been now it's finished.

Not only did the final episode have people torn up, but the fact fans have been with the show for four whole series, knowing it wasn't making a return saw many bid farewell to the show.

One fan wrote: "I don’t think any show has ever made me so invested and so speechless throughout its entirety."

"The characters felt too real and the situations felt uncomfortable at times, but it did what no other show would."

"Goodbye #13ReasonsWhy, I’m glad I took the ride."

