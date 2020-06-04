13 Reasons Why Jessica Davis: Alisha Boe's Nationality, Age And Previous Roles Revealed

4 June 2020, 17:05

Alisha Boe has reprised her role as Jessica Davis for the fourth season of 13 Reasons Why
Alisha Boe has reprised her role as Jessica Davis for the fourth season of 13 Reasons Why.

13 Reasons Why has just dropped its fourth and final season, but who is the Netflix star Alisha Boe, who plays Jessica Davis?

Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why has released its long-anticipated fourth season in the series, which is set to be the last.

The controversial series is based on a novel of the same name, by Jay Asher, which was released in 2007, and ten years later it was turned into a show.

Where Has 13 Reasons Why Been Banned And Why?

As the final season is upon us, we take a look at one of the main stars Alisha Boe, who plays Jessica Davis, but what’s her background, how old is she and where have I seen her before?

Let's take a look.

What is Alisha Boe’s nationality and ethnicity?

Alisha Boe stars in 13 Reasons Why
Alisha Boe stars in 13 Reasons Why

Alisha was born in Oslo, Norway, making her Norwegian.

She is also of mixed heritage as her mum is also Norwegian, while her dad is Somalian.

How old is Alisha Boe?

Alisha Boe's character in 13 Reasons Why is Jessica Davis
Alisha Boe's character in 13 Reasons Why is Jessica Davis

She is currently 23 years old and was born on March 6, 1997.

What movies and TV shows has Alisha Boe been in before?

Alisha has had a massively successful career so far, after appearing in movies such as Paranormal Activity 4, as well as hit US TV soap Days of Our Lives.

She has also been in shows such as NCIS, CSI: Cyber and Modern Family, before scooping her role as Jessica in 13 Reasons Why.

Another iconic video you may have seen the Netflix star in before is Shawn Mendes' 'Lost In Japan' music video, where she plays the Canadian hitmaker's love interest!

