13 Reasons Why Season 4: Trailer, Release Date, Plot & Cast Of Final Season Revealed

Netflix announced 13 Reasons Why will return next month. Picture: Netflix

The final season of 13 Reasons Why has been announced, but when will it drop, what’s it about and who is in it?

During lockdown, Netflix has dropped some seriously binge-worthy series such as Tiger King, Too Hot To Handle and Love Is Blind, and now we’re more ready than ever to see the final season of 13 Reasons Why!

The teaser itself shows the emotional journey the actors went through filming the final instalment of the controversial series and if the clip is anything to go by, we’re definitely expecting some tears.

But when will season 4 be released, what will happen and who is set to make a return? Let’s take a look.

When will 13 Reasons Why season 4 be released on Netflix?

At the end of the teaser, Netflix confirmed it will return on June 5, 2020.

This comes after season 3 came out just under a year ago, in August 2019.

Who’s in the 13 Reasons Why final season cast?

It seems the main cast will be returning, including Dylan Minnette and Brandon Flynn, who play Clay and Justin, as well as Alisha Boe, who plays Jessica.

What’s the plot for season 4 of 13 Reasons Why?

The final season’s description reads: “In the series' final season, Liberty High School's Senior Class prepares for graduation.

"But before they say goodbye, they'll have to keep a dangerous secret buried and face heartbreaking choices that might alter their lives forever.”

With season 3 ending on many of the cast finding out who killed Bryce in the final episode, fans are wondering if the last season will expose the killer.

People also noticed that they were filming parts of the final instalment in a hospital, which can be seen in the teaser, with many theories being conjured up about why and who leads to that scenario.

With the episodes airing in less than a month, at least we won’t have to wait too long to find out!

