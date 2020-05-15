'13 Reasons Why’ Show Bosses Want 'Dark Series' To End 'On A Note Of Hope'

13 Reasons Why's final series drops next month. Picture: Netflix

'13 Reasons Why’ will come to an end next month.

13 Reasons Why will come to an end when its final season drops next month.

And one of the creators has now revealed why the decision was made to end the show after just four seasons, despite it being so popular.

13 Reasons Why's Grace Saif Forced To Delete Her Instagram Amidst Character Backlash

Brian Yorkey told Entertainment Weekly: “Somewhere in the midst of making season two, when it became clear that we might have the chance to make more seasons of this, I pretty quickly got to a place where it felt like a four-season story.

“I’m always a little bit suspicious of high school shows that go beyond four seasons because high school is four years long. So when somehow high school shows become seven and eight seasons long, don't get me wrong I watch them all, but I tend to get a little suspicious of something that began as a high school show.

“And it felt like bringing these characters to their graduation and to scattering to their next things felt like the logical ending point.

“So for a long time, the idea has been, should we be so lucky to have the opportunity, we would do four seasons of this. So certainly going into breaking story for season four, we knew it was the end.”

'13 Reasons Why’ has been praised for exploring issues such as depression, rape and suicidal thoughts.

The show follows the story of Hannah Baker, who took her own life and left her classmates a bunch of cassette tapes explaining her reasons.

But Yorkey says although it ‘was born out of darkness’ the team wanted to end the show ‘on a note of hope’.

He added: “We wanted to end the series hopefully, but we wanted it to be earned hope.

“The series was born in darkness and as is often pointed out, it is a dark series, but we have always tried to infuse it with hope and with humor where we can.

“And we wanted to end on a note of hope that was earned and that was not forced and also not overly sunny in a way that wouldn't be consistent with what had gone before.”

We’ll be waiting patiently with our tissues for it to drop.

Download Our App For All The Latest Netflix News