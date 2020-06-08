Where Is 13 Reasons Why Filmed? Netflix Filming Locations Revealed

13 Reasons Why has stuck to the same filming locations. Picture: Netflix

Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why is back for it’s fourth and final season - here’s where it was set and filmed.

13 Reasons Why is back on Netflix for it’s final ever season in June 2020 with the whole cast back to help finish the storyline and present an all-important message.

But as we take on another bunch of episodes from the series featuring Dylan Minnette and Brandon Flynn, we want to know more about the filming and set locations of 13 Reasons Why.

Where Has 13 Reasons Why Been Banned And Why?

Where is it set? What are the exact filming locations? Here’s what you need to know about where 13 Reasons Why was filmed:

13 Reasons Why films schools scenes in California. Picture: Netflix

Clay's home set is filmed less in the last two seasons of 13 Reasons Why. Picture: Netflix

Where is 13 Reasons Why Filmed?

The Netflix show is filmed in a fictional place called Crestmont but the location of filming actually took place in San Francisco’s Bay Area in California.

You’ll notice in the TV show there is never any real mention of time and place and this is so the issues the teens face in the show are both timeless and relatable.

13 Reason Why gym scenes are filmed in an empty shop space. Picture: Netflix

What Are Some 13 Reasons Why Filming Locations?

A few of the series’ famous scenes are actually filmed in a nearby warehouse but most take place in real-life places.

For example, the school used for filming was Analy High School in Sebastopol, California.

Monet’s - where the students of 13 Reasons Why either hang out or work - is actually a real coffee shop and the Cresmont Movie Theatre is filmed in an empty shop building in Vallejo.

Clay’s family house is set in Bayview Street in San Rafael and the school gym isn’t actually filmed at the same school as the rest of 13 Reasons Why but at a former gym and bowling alley which was given a makeover.

13 Reasons Why season 4 is out on Netflix June 5 2020.