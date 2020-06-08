Where Is 13 Reasons Why Filmed? Netflix Filming Locations Revealed

8 June 2020, 15:16

13 Reasons Why has stuck to the same filming locations
13 Reasons Why has stuck to the same filming locations. Picture: Netflix

Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why is back for it’s fourth and final season - here’s where it was set and filmed.

13 Reasons Why is back on Netflix for it’s final ever season in June 2020 with the whole cast back to help finish the storyline and present an all-important message.

But as we take on another bunch of episodes from the series featuring Dylan Minnette and Brandon Flynn, we want to know more about the filming and set locations of 13 Reasons Why.

Where Has 13 Reasons Why Been Banned And Why?

Where is it set? What are the exact filming locations? Here’s what you need to know about where 13 Reasons Why was filmed:

13 Reasons Why films schools scenes in California
13 Reasons Why films schools scenes in California. Picture: Netflix
Clay's home set is filmed less in the last two seasons of 13 Reasons Why
Clay's home set is filmed less in the last two seasons of 13 Reasons Why. Picture: Netflix

Where is 13 Reasons Why Filmed?

The Netflix show is filmed in a fictional place called Crestmont but the location of filming actually took place in San Francisco’s Bay Area in California.

You’ll notice in the TV show there is never any real mention of time and place and this is so the issues the teens face in the show are both timeless and relatable.

13 Reason Why gym scenes are filmed in an empty shop space
13 Reason Why gym scenes are filmed in an empty shop space. Picture: Netflix

What Are Some 13 Reasons Why Filming Locations?

A few of the series’ famous scenes are actually filmed in a nearby warehouse but most take place in real-life places.

For example, the school used for filming was Analy High School in Sebastopol, California.

Monet’s - where the students of 13 Reasons Why either hang out or work - is actually a real coffee shop and the Cresmont Movie Theatre is filmed in an empty shop building in Vallejo.

Clay’s family house is set in Bayview Street in San Rafael and the school gym isn’t actually filmed at the same school as the rest of 13 Reasons Why but at a former gym and bowling alley which was given a makeover.

13 Reasons Why season 4 is out on Netflix June 5 2020.

13 Reasons Why News

See more 13 Reasons Why News

Who is Charlie St. George in 13 Reasons Why?

Who Is Charlie St. George In 13 Reasons Why? Tyler Barnhardt Age, Height & Instagram Revealed
13 Reasons Why viewers left heartbroken at series finale

13 Reasons Why Ending Explained: Fans Left Heartbroken With Show's Ending
13 Reasons Why has a deeper message running through it

What Is The Message Behind 13 Reasons Why Series?

Where is Katherine Langford from 13 Reasons Why now?

13 Reasons Why Hannah Baker: Where Is Actress Katherine Langford Now?
Brandon Flynn plays Justin in 13 Reasons Why.

13 Reasons Why Justin Foley: Actor Brandon Flynn's Age, Sam Smith Relationship And Movie Career Revealed

Hot On Capital

Celebrities hand their Instagram accounts over to black activists and change makers in solidarity with the BLM movement

Shawn Mendes, Lady Gaga & Selena Gomez Give Their Instagram's Over To Black Activists & Change Makers
Netflix: Selling Sunset isn't a scripted show

Is Selling Sunset Real Or Scripted? How The Netflix Series Is Edited
Leigh-Anne Pinnock was seen filming at the London BLM protest

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock Films For New Racism Documentary At Black Lives Matter Protest
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik shared a never before seen selfie

Gigi Hadid Shares Rare Selfie With Zayn Malik As She Promotes Charity Auction With British Vogue
New Zealand have dropped COVID-19 restrictions

New Zealand Declares Itself Coronavirus Free As All Restrictions Are Lifted

Coronavirus

Stormzy joins London's Black Lives Matter protests

Stormzy Joins Thousands At London's Black Lives Matter Protest