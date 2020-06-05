13 Reasons Why Hannah Baker: Where Is Actress Katherine Langford Now?

5 June 2020, 09:05 | Updated: 5 June 2020, 10:59

Where is Katherine Langford from 13 Reasons Why now?
Where is Katherine Langford from 13 Reasons Why now? Picture: netflix/instagram

Where is Katherine Langford, who played Hannah Baker in the first two seasons of Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why, now?

Katherine Langford got her big break on 13 Reasons Why, where she portrayed Hannah Baker in the first two seasons on Netflix.

The show earned her a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress and she received praise from fans and critics - so where is she now?

13 Reasons Why Season 4: Netflix Release Date, Cast And Trailer Revealed

Katherine Langford has been keeping a low profile.
Katherine Langford has been keeping a low profile since 13 Reasons Why debut. Picture: instagram

Since leaving, she’s gone on to star in movies such as Love Simon and Knives Out. But where is she now?

Where is Katherine Langford now?

Katherine Langford likes to keep a pretty low profile these days and has only posted on social media six times this year (which isn't a huge amount for a celeb!)

It's unclear where she lives as she's posted an image of herself chilling on a beach (maybe she's in Australia which is where she is from?) and one from London.

She announced she would be appearing in Netflix’s ‘Cursed’ back in 2018 and the show will finally drop later this year.

She wrote in an Instagram post at the time: “So excited to finally announce this! A total dream being asked to lead this series with such legendary creatives. Can’t wait to start #Cursed @netflix.”

The show is based on the illustrated novel of the same name by Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler.

Katherine will play Nimue, a young heroine with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the powerful Lady of the Lake.

In May 2020, she shared a poster from the show on Instagram which she captioned: “Didn’t think I’d be on the cover of a book like this!! Thank you @thomaswheelerofficial and @frankmiller_official for letting me be a part of this legendary story. Keep an eye out for @cursed coming soon on @netflix.”

We can’t wait to see it!

