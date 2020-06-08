Who Is Charlie St. George In 13 Reasons Why? Tyler Barnhardt Age, Height & Instagram Revealed

Netflix has dropped the final series of 13 Reasons Why. But who is Charlie St. George? And what do we know about the actor, Tyler Barnhardt, who plays him? Let’s take a look…

Who is Charlie St. George in 13 Reasons Why?

Charlie St. George appears in the third and fourth season of 13 Reasons Why.

He is a student at Liberty High School and dates Alex Standall.

Who is Tyler Barnhardt?

Tyler Barnhardt is an American actor.

How old is Tyler Barnhardt?

He was born in 1993, making him 27 years old.

What is Tyler Barnhardt’s Instagram?

His Instagram handle is @tyler_barnhardt and he currently has 117k followers.

Where is Tyler Barnhardt from?

The actor is from North Carolina.

