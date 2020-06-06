What Is The Message Behind 13 Reasons Why Series?

13 Reasons Why is the Netflix series with a deep meaning running through it, even though it can get quite complex at times. So what is the message they want us to understand?

13 Reasons Why is back for it's fourth and final season on Netflix in June 2020 and after four very deep and complex series, we take a look into the overall message from the show.

'13 Reasons Why’ Show Bosses Want 'Dark Series' To End 'On A Note Of Hope'

The series follows the story of a young high school student named Hannah Baker, played by Katherine Langford, who took her own life and left an audio diary detailing the 13 reasons which led her to suicide.

The cassette tapes are mailed to Hannah’s friend Tony Padilla two weeks after her death, and he fears listening to the recordings in case he is part of her list.

What is the message behind 13 Reasons Why?

13 Reasons Why has a deeper message running through it. Picture: Netflix

Fans have been discussing the message behind 13 Reasons Why since it first aired in 2017 and one of the most common agreements is its intended message is to be kind to others always, because it is unknown how your actions could affect them.

Most of the scenes in the Netflix show are relatable moments from most students’ high school years and covers a lot of difficult topics teenagers can relate to.

Suicide, depression, bullying, and sexual assault are among the prevalent themes and while some viewers might not directly relate to Hannah’s story, there’s a chance most will identify in some way to at least one of the other characters affected by her experience.

13 Reasons Why season four will be the last in the series and most of the original cast is expected to return to find out who killed Bryce in the final episode of season three.

13 Reasons Why season four will be its last series. Picture: Netflix

However, bosses revealed earlier this year they’re hoping to end the series on a hopeful note.

Writer and producer Brian Yorkey told Entertainment Weekly: “We wanted to end the series hopefully, but we wanted it to be earned hope.

“The series was born in darkness and as is often pointed out, it is a dark series, but we have always tried to infuse it with hope and with humor where we can.

“And we wanted to end on a note of hope that was earned and that was not forced and also not overly sunny in a way that wouldn't be consistent with what had gone before.”

13 Reasons Why season four will be able to stream on Netflix on 5 June.

Download Our App For All The Latest Netflix News