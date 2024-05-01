MAFS' Tori Sends Shady Message To Her Cast After Reunion Episode

1 May 2024

MAFS' Tori Adams leaves a shady goodbye for her cast members
MAFS' Tori Adams leaves a shady goodbye for her cast members. Picture: Channel Nine

By Abbie Reynolds

Married At First Sight Australia bride Tori Adams may be walking away from the show with a new Husband, Jack Dunkley, but she isn't walking away with any new friends.

After seven weeks of chaos Married At First Sight Australia 2024 has come to a close. It wrapped in Australia three weeks ago but here in the UK we are, well three weeks behind!

So we finally got to see the highly-anticipated reunion episode where Tori Adams and Jack Dunkley stormed out. They were presented with footage of some of their worst moments on the show which deeply annoyed the couple.

Speaking to Today Extra, according to the Daily Mail, Jack said: "There was many, many happy moments. They just weren't seen and shared. And I think Tori had had enough."

And now it seems that even though MAFS' experts Alessandra Rampolla, Mel Schilling and John Aiken matched Tori with her seemingly well-suited husband Jack she is more than ready to leave this chapter of her life in the past.

When the reunion episode aired she took to socials to share a shady farewell to the rest of the cast.

MAFS' Tori and Jack have stayed together after leaving the show
MAFS' Tori and Jack have stayed together after leaving the show. Picture: Channel Nine

Tori shared a picture of the cast sat together at the reunion with the caption: "Goodbye and good riddance."

It seems throughout the show, Tori didn't have much love for her fellow MAFS cast mates as she often referenced their "unwanted opinions" when reflecting on the dinner parties.

In other Instagram posts she captioned stills from the show with things like, "Yet another successful dinner party", "the face I make when people don’t know what they’re talking about" and "Dinner Party or Circus?…. We shall see".

At one pretty heated dinner party Tori had said: “There’s no one at this table – maybe Lauren at the beginning – that I’d want to spend time with after this experiment. None of you. None!”

Tori acknowledged that the other brides had been tabling issues at dinner parties with the intention of respecting their friendship but she told Refinery29, "What those girls did to me was not friendship," because "what is being said isn't accurate".

Despite her qualms with the rest of the cast, Tori is very happy with her man. After filming the show she has shared some sweet snippets of their relationship post-MAFS.

"Jack Dunkley, you are my whole world," she wrote on one post.

