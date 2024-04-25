Travis Kelce's Mum Has Some Cute Words For Taylor Swift's Latest Album

25 April 2024, 16:58

Donna Kelce has shown her support for Taylor Swift's latest album release
Donna Kelce has shown her support for Taylor Swift's latest album release. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

Travis Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce has proved she’s the ultimate Swiftie after calling Taylor Swift ‘a very talented woman’ and The Tortured Poets Department ‘her best work.’

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Travis Kelce’s adorable mother, Donna Kelce has shown her support for her maybe, possibly, potential future daughter-in-law Taylor Swift.

After Tay dropped two albums on the 19th of April, ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ and ‘The Tortured Poets Department The Anthology’, she kind of broke the world as everyone stood still to listen to the 31 new songs the artist blessed us with.

Some songs were about her ex of six years, Joe Alwyn, some were about her summer fling Matty Healy and just a couple were about her current love, Travis Kelce.

And when Donna sat down with People in Las Vegas she had only the loveliest things to say.

Donna Kelce called Taylor Swift 'A very talented woman'
Donna Kelce called Taylor Swift 'A very talented woman'. Picture: Getty

Speaking to the publication, Donna revealed, “I listened to the whole album, and I listened to it all morning long when it was released.”

She then went on to say, “I was just very impressed. She is a very talented woman, and I think it is probably her best work.”

Aww Donna! She’s just endeared herself to the entire fanbase, which was probably a smart move.

But Donna’s admiration came from a real place, she was in Las Vegas attending an event on the empowerment of women. Something we daresay Taylor knows a little bit about.

Donna Kelce wanted to know which Taylor Swift songs were about her son, Travis Kelce
Donna Kelce wanted to know which Taylor Swift songs were about her son, Travis Kelce. Picture: Getty

When the publication asked whether Donna had any advice for the pop star, she replied, “She doesn't need my advice on anything. In fact, I hope she will give me advice.”

With the array of new music released, Donna revealed she was certainly curious to know which of the 31 new tracks were inspired by or about her son.

“I know there's a few that some people think are about Travis but we'll just see,” she said then continued to say, “You know, I'll have to ask her when I see her.”

Oh to be a fly on the wall at that Christmas dinner.

Donna Kelce is officially a Swiftie after her warm comments about Taylor Swift
Donna Kelce is officially a Swiftie after her warm comments about Taylor Swift. Picture: Getty

With Donna’s interview hitting X, fans have shared their delight at Donna’s remarks.

“We love a supportive future mother-in-law!” One fan wrote whilst another seemed to have given Donna a new nickname, inaugurating her into the fandom, “Oh mommy Kelce thank you.”

It seems like not only is Donna mother to Travis Kelce, she’s now mother to us all, as one fan simply wrote, “Oh mother is mothering.”

And they were right, Donna’s comments couldn’t have been more maternal and we love her for that.

