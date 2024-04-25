Taylor Swift 'Worried' Over Future With Travis Kelce

25 April 2024, 11:01 | Updated: 25 April 2024, 11:16

Taylor Swift is reportedly 'worried' that her fame will drive Travis Kelce away
Taylor Swift is reportedly 'worried' that her fame will drive Travis Kelce away. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Things are going so well for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce that she's reportedly 'worried' she's going to 'jinx' the success of their relationship.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are the internets favourite couple, and for good reason. The Swifties have been waiting for a man to sweep Taylor off of her feet and now Travis has, like a knight in shining NFL headgear.

The release of Taylor's latest album 'The Tortured Poets Department' obviously turned the spotlight back onto her and their relationship, especially will the song 'So High School' believed to have written about Travis.

And now, according to a Page Six source, Taylor hopes Travis "doesn’t get freaked out about the fame. [And] that the constant-ness of it doesn’t get exhausting for him".

Travis is obviously a celebrity in his own right, having had his own dating show Catching Kelce, as well being so successful in NFL that he just won the 2024 Super Bowl. But we all know that right now Tay Tay level of stardom is incomparable.

And if you've listened to lyrics of her songs like 'So, Long London' it's not surprising to hear that Taylor wants a "wants a happy ending with Travis".

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce kissing after his 2024 Super Bowl win
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce kissing after his 2024 Super Bowl win. Picture: Getty

The source said that because of her want for a happy ending with the Kansas City Chiefs player, she has fears that she is going to "jinx" it. "She is nervous something will mess things up," the source explained.

They went on: “There’s very little oxygen between her life and fame. Travis is a peacock, but he has never dated a celeb before, and she is one of the most famous women in the world.

"Right now he is enjoying everything and she is hoping that it stays like that.”

This comes not long after the couple were spotted looking loved-up at Coachella where Taylor's outfit even nodded to the start of their relationship.

Taylor and Travis were spotting having run at Coachella weekend one
Taylor and Travis were spotting having run at Coachella weekend one. Picture: Getty

Page Six's source explained that the launch of her latest album has triggered these concerns. This is because after releasing music she feels "vulnerable", they said that her 31 song project is her "most complicated piece of art" to date.

However, Travis has spoken so highly of Taylor, we are sure he's not going anywhere despite her concerns.

He also recently admitted that he and Taylor are having a blast, so we aren't convinced a few songs will change that - albeit over 30 songs.

