Travis Kelce’s Dating History – From Reality Dating Shows To Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift started dating in September 2023. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

He might play for the Kansas City Chiefs and be dating the biggest pop star in the world, Taylor Swift, but we want to know about his dating history. Who are Travis Kelce’s exes? Who was he with before Taylor Swift?

If you’re an American sports fan then you’ve probably heard of Travis Kelce, if you’re not that into sport then you’ve also probably heard of Travis Kelce. This NFL superstar has become a household name, not really because of his physical achievements as such but because he’s dating the world’s sweetheart Taylor Swift.

But we gotta look after our girl Tay-Tay and do what we would do for any girlfriend? Dig into their new partner’s dating history and pull out all his dirty laundry.

So without further adieu, who did Travis Kelce date before Taylor Swift? Who are his ex girlfriends?

Taylor Swift was spotted supporting her boyfriend at the Super Bowl LVIII. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift: July 2023 - NOW

Where to even begin with the biggest romance of our generation?

Lucky for you, we’re already done the hard work to create a complete relationship timeline of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift right here.

So whether you’re a Travis fan or a Taylor fan or just a goddamn ‘Swelce’ fan, now you have no excuse to not know every detail of both their lives. You’re welcome.

Zuri Hall and Travis Kelce were rumoured to be dating in early 2023. Picture: Getty

Zuri Hall: 2023

Now, Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall has been added to this list but her relationship with Travis has never been confirmed.

Zuri was papped with his family at multiple Kansas City Chiefs games and the pair were caught together in the background of a friend’s video which Hollywood Life publicised.

Neither Travis or Zuri ever addressed their dating rumours and suddenly, Miss Taylor Swift arrived on the scene.

Kayla Nicole and Travis Kelce began dating in 2017. Picture: Instagram/Iamkaylanicole

Kayla Nicole: 2017 - 2022

Travis began dating sports journalist Kayla Nicole in 2017, a year after his break up with Maya.

According to The New York Post, the pair began dating after Travis began flirting with her over Instagram. The publication revealed that he began liking all her pictures and watching all her Insta-stories and eventually she built the confidence to slide into his DMs and that was that.

Their relationship lasted a good while longer than Travis’s previous one but after breaking up once, getting back together and then breaking once again for a final time in May 2022, the pair were done.

An official reason was never given by either side, but bizarre rumours spread about how Travis supposedly made Kayla ‘pay for half of everything’ during their relationship. Not only did Travis scoff at the rumours, but Kayla jumped in on Twitter to have his back.

“Not sure where y’all got this nonsense from, but it’s absurd and very false,” she tweeted in June 2022.

Maya Benberry: 2016

In a bizarre fact that you might not have known about, Travis Kelce made a reality dating show in 2016 called Catching Kelce on E!

In a ‘The Bachelor’ style dating format, Travis played the hunk that got to date 50 women from across America, each competing for his love.

Maya Benberry was the winner of said show and Kelce hand-picked her himself, out of all the other contestants. But even at the time, he didn’t seem 100% confident in his choice.

Maya Benberry won Travis Kelce's heart in 2016 during Catching Kelce. Picture: Instagram/mayabenberry

According to the US Sun, Travis told Maya during the show, “I love your confidence, but, at times, it does get overconfident. It kind of shows arrogance. I have been attracted to women like that my entire life and those relationships didn’t work because of that.”

His instincts were right because they broke up very very quickly after the show finished filming but Maya wasn’t done with him just yet.

She’s accused the sportstar of cheating on her during their time together and has even openly spoken to The Daily Mail about Travis’s supposed infidelity.

"Taylor seems like such a fun girl with a beautiful spirit so I wish her the best of luck but I wouldn’t be a girls' girl if I didn’t advise her to be smart! I’m sure by now she has mastered the ability to see who is really there for her—and who is just using her. I can only hope that she comes out the teacher in this situation and not the student. Only time will tell but like the saying always goes, once a cheater, always a cheater."

But these accusations are simply that, accusations. Multiple sources have come forward defending Travis and accusing Meg of trying to extend her 15 minutes of fame.

An inside source spoke to Page Six saying, “When she says, ‘Once a cheater, always a cheater,’ she doesn’t even know what she’s talking about. This is very much a 15-minutes-of-fame type of a moment for her.”

Yikes…

