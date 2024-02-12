Did Travis Kelce Propose To Taylor Swift?

Taylor Swift rushed to give her boyfriend Travis Kelce a kiss after their Super Bowl win. Picture: Getty

Following weeks of rumours ahead of the Super Bowl, fans want to know ‘did Travis Kelce propose to Taylor Swift?’

In the run up to the 2024 Super Bowl, where Usher was the headliner for the iconic halftime show, Travis Kelce and international pop powerhouse girlfriend Taylor Swift were at the centre of rumours they were close to getting engaged.

People were even placing bets on the fact tight end Travis would propose at the Super Bowl, predicting he’d pop the question if his team, Kansas City Chiefs, won against the San Francisco 49’ers – which they did!

Following the Chiefs’ second consecutive Super Bowl win and their third win overall Taylor rushed down to the field to congratulate her man and he said to her when he spotted her, ‘come here, girl’.

But did Travis propose to Taylor after the Super Bowl win? Read on for the latest.

There was no engagement ring in sight as Taylor Swift joined Travis Kelce on the field at the Super Bowl. Picture: Getty

Did Travis Kelce propose to Taylor Swift?

Travis and Taylor may have looked like the most in-love couple after he and his team lifted the Super Bowl trophy, but there was no sign Travis had proposed to his girlfriend of five months despite the ongoing rumours.

If Travis had proposed at the Super Bowl, you’d be guaranteed to know about it given the amount of cameras and reporters at the Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium.

In the run up to the game, Travis was plagued with questions about proposing to Taylor.

"Is there going to be another ring besides the Super Bowl ring if you win this thing on Sunday?" a reporter asked him at a press conference days prior, to which the 34-year-old replied: "I'm focused on getting this ring, and that’s all that my mind’s focused on right now."

There was no engagement ring in sight as Travis Kelce hugged girlfriend Taylor Swift. Picture: Getty

He told journalists he was more worried about Taylor making the game, as she had to fly back to the US almost immediately after performing on The Eras Tour in Tokyo, Japan the day before.

It comes after Page Six reported the couple have plans to get engaged this summer. “Taylor and Travis discussed it and there is a plan,” their insider claimed.

The publication reported they’d heard rumours the couple were eager to walk down the aisle but didn’t ‘want it to seem like it’s rushed insanity’.

Taylor Swift kisses Travis Kelce as he heads to Super Bowl

However, days later TMZ quashed the rumours, saying there are no plans for an engagement in the works whatsoever.

Taylor’s also in the middle of her world tour, The Eras Tour, which will keep her busy until the end of the year.

