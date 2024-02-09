How Much Is Travis Kelce Paid And What's His Net Worth?

Travis Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift raised his profile off the field. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

What is Travis Kelce’s net worth? How much is he paid as one of the world’s biggest NFL stars? Let’s take a look.

Travis Kelce may be in a relationship with the most famous woman on the planet, Taylor Swift, but he was a star in his own right years before he met the 14-time Grammy winner who’s just about to release her 11th studio album.

The 34-year-old plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, and has done since 2013, winning the Super Bowl alongside his team mates in 2023 and reaching the annual championship yet again in 2024.

Amid reports Taylor’s cat Olivia Benson is worth more than her sport star boyfriend Travis, let’s take a look at how much the Super Bowl finalist is paid and what his net worth looks like.

Travis Kelce is one of the NFL's best tight ends. Picture: Getty

How much is Travis Kelce paid?

Travis is paid $14.3 million (£11.2 million) per year according to Forbes, a contract worth $57.3 million (£45 million) overall.

As well as making a fortune for his career on the field, Travis – who’s dubbed one of the best tight ends in NFL history – can also make a lot of money off the field too.

Forbes estimated he was making $3 million in other business ventures last year, before he even started dating Taylor – a relationship that made Travis a household name and an even more in-demand presence. Now, that figure is said to be closer to $5 million.

This extra income would have been down to brand partnerships and endorsements, which sports stars tend not to shy away from. He’s also founder clothing brand Try Kolours and has a podcast with his brother called New Height.

Plus, with over 5 million followers on Instagram he’s able to charge a hefty fee for brand collaborations.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have become the ultimate power couple. Picture: Getty

What is Travis Kelce’s net worth?

Travis has a net worth of around $40 million (£32 million). For comparison, his girlfriend Taylor is said to now be worth $1 billion.

In addition to his salary, Travis has a number of endorsement deals, having worked with brands like Nike, Old Spice, T-Mobile as well as food companies like Subway who he recently starred in an advert for alongside teammate Patrick Mahomes.

Insider reports these deals amount to an additional $5 million of income.

Plus, Travis is set to receive a little extra bonus from the 2024 Super Bowl. Players will receive $157,000 if they win the game in Las Vegas, while the losing players will receive $82,000 each.

