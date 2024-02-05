What Grammys Did Taylor Swift Win?

Taylor Swift won two awards at the 2024 Grammys. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift had another huge night at the 2024 Grammys, but which awards did she win?

Taylor Swift had yet another huge night at the 2024 Grammy Awards, making history as the first artist to win Album of the Year four times!

Her 2022 album ‘Midnights’ saw her collect even more awards and she finished the evening by dropping a surprise for her fans – that her brand new album ‘Tortured Poets Department’ is coming out on 19th April!

Miley Cyrus won Record of the Year for ‘Flowers’ while Billie Eilish won ‘Song of the Year’ for ‘What Was I Made For’.

But which Grammy awards did Taylor – whose currently re-recording all her old albums – win? And what was she nominated for? Read on for everything you need to know.

Taylor Swift had a big night at the 2024 Grammys. Picture: Getty

What Grammy Awards did Taylor Swift win?

Album of the Year for ‘Midnights’

Best Pop Vocal Album for ‘Midnights’

As she collected her album Taylor had a passionate speech for her fans, saying the award makes her as happy as when she’s working on new music and preparing for The Eras Tour shows.

She told the crowd: “I would love to tell you this is the best moment of my life but I feel this happy when I finish a song or when I crack the code to a bridge that I love, or when I’m shot listing a music video, or when I’m rehearsing with my dancers or my band, or getting ready to go to Tokyo to play a show.

“For me, the award is the work, all I want to do is keep being able to do this. I love it so much. It makes me so happy. It makes me unbelievably blown away that it makes some people who voted for this award happy too.

“So thank you for giving me the opportunity to do what I love so much. Mind blown.”

Taylor Swift won Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album. Picture: Getty

What 2024 Grammy Awards was Taylor Swift nominated for?

Here’s every album Taylor was nominated for at the 2024 Grammy Awards:

Album of the Year for ‘Midnights’ (won)

Best Pop Vocal Album for ‘Midnights’ (won)

Record of the Year for ‘Anti-hero’ (won by Miley Cyrus for ‘Flowers’)

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for ‘Karma’ (won by SZA feat. Phoebe Bridgers for ‘Ghost in the Machine’)

Best Pop Solo Performance for ‘Anti-Hero’ (won by Miley Cyrus for ‘Flowers’

Song of the Year for ‘Anti-Hero’ (won by Billie Eilish for ‘What Was I Made For?’)

