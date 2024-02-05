What Grammys Did Taylor Swift Win?

5 February 2024, 08:51 | Updated: 5 February 2024, 11:54

Taylor Swift won two awards at the 2024 Grammys
Taylor Swift won two awards at the 2024 Grammys. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Taylor Swift had another huge night at the 2024 Grammys, but which awards did she win?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Taylor Swift had yet another huge night at the 2024 Grammy Awards, making history as the first artist to win Album of the Year four times!

Her 2022 album ‘Midnights’ saw her collect even more awards and she finished the evening by dropping a surprise for her fans – that her brand new album ‘Tortured Poets Department’ is coming out on 19th April!

Miley Cyrus won Record of the Year for ‘Flowers’ while Billie Eilish won ‘Song of the Year’ for ‘What Was I Made For’.

But which Grammy awards did Taylor – whose currently re-recording all her old albums – win? And what was she nominated for? Read on for everything you need to know.

Taylor Swift had a big night at the 2024 Grammys
Taylor Swift had a big night at the 2024 Grammys. Picture: Getty

What Grammy Awards did Taylor Swift win?

  • Album of the Year for ‘Midnights’
  • Best Pop Vocal Album for ‘Midnights’

As she collected her album Taylor had a passionate speech for her fans, saying the award makes her as happy as when she’s working on new music and preparing for The Eras Tour shows.

She told the crowd: “I would love to tell you this is the best moment of my life but I feel this happy when I finish a song or when I crack the code to a bridge that I love, or when I’m shot listing a music video, or when I’m rehearsing with my dancers or my band, or getting ready to go to Tokyo to play a show.

“For me, the award is the work, all I want to do is keep being able to do this. I love it so much. It makes me so happy. It makes me unbelievably blown away that it makes some people who voted for this award happy too.

“So thank you for giving me the opportunity to do what I love so much. Mind blown.”

Taylor Swift won Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album
Taylor Swift won Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album. Picture: Getty

What 2024 Grammy Awards was Taylor Swift nominated for?

Here’s every album Taylor was nominated for at the 2024 Grammy Awards:

  • Album of the Year for ‘Midnights’ (won)
  • Best Pop Vocal Album for ‘Midnights’ (won)
  • Record of the Year for ‘Anti-hero’ (won by Miley Cyrus for ‘Flowers’)
  • Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for ‘Karma’ (won by SZA feat. Phoebe Bridgers for ‘Ghost in the Machine’)
  • Best Pop Solo Performance for ‘Anti-Hero’ (won by Miley Cyrus for ‘Flowers’
  • Song of the Year for ‘Anti-Hero’ (won by Billie Eilish for ‘What Was I Made For?’)

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More News

See more More News

Olivia Rodrigo had six nominations for the Grammy Awards 2024

Did Olivia Rodrigo Win A Grammy?

Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift shared a sweet moment at the Grammys 2024

Olivia Rodrigo Ends Taylor Swift Feud Rumours With Grammys Performance

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards did not disappoint in the fashion stakes

Grammys Best Dressed List From Olivia Rodrigo To Miley Cyrus And Blue Ivy

Taylor Swift announced 'Dead Poets Department'

What Is Taylor Swift ‘Tortured Poets Department’? Meaning And Song List Revealed

Billie Eilish got famous at 14 years old

Billie Eilish Fact File: Age, Brother, Albums, Bond Song And More

Dua Lipa is preparing to release her third album

Dua Lipa's Third Album: Everything We Know From Release Date To New Sound

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Maya Jama teased a Love Island: All Stars bombshell

Maya Jama Teases Surprise Love Island: All Stars Bombshell

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

Exclusive
Maura Higgins teases awkward encounter with her ex Curtis Pritchard on Love Island Games

Maura Higgins Reveals 'Not Too Polite Run In' With Ex Curtis Pritchard On Love Island Games

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Podcasts

Love Island: The Morning After

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Red Flags

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits