Matty Healy Confirms The 1975 Worked On Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’

29 November 2022, 15:48

Matty Healy revealed The 1975 worked on Taylor Swift
Matty Healy revealed The 1975 worked on Taylor Swift. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

The 1975 worked with Taylor Swift on her latest album ‘Midnights’ but their additions never made the cut.

Matty Healy and The 1975 were rumoured to have been on the ‘Midnights’ track list months ago, and it turns out the rumours were – kind of – true.

In a Q&A at Kroq’s DTS Sound Space, Matty said their link-up began when Jack Antonoff played Taylor snippets of what he and the band had worked on in the studio.

“She heard bits [of the new album] through Jack,” Matty said.

Matty Healy Reveals That The 1975 Turned Ed Sheeran's Tour Down

He was then asked if Taylor had returned the favour by playing the group some of her new music before it was released, and his response stunned fans.

Matty Healy of The 1975 confirmed the band worked on 'Mdnights'
Matty Healy of The 1975 confirmed the band worked on 'Mdnights'. Picture: Getty

“We actually worked a bit [on Midnights],” he confessed. “But the version of it never came out.”

As the crowd proceeded to boo, Matty defended Taylor with: “That’s not how it works. It was for reasons that are not to be criticised. Taylor's amazing.”

Matty was rumoured to be involved with ‘Midnights’ back in September, when a fan edit listing The 1975 on the track list went viral.

He soon set the record straight by taking to Twitter to write: “I would love that! But unfortunately FAKE NEWS.”

Taylor Swift released her tenth studio album in October
Taylor Swift released her tenth studio album in October. Picture: Getty

That didn’t stop the rumour mill from swirling however.

A representative for Dirty Hit, the record label The 1975 are signed to, shared a throwback photo of Taylor donning one of the band's merch t-shirts and captioned the post: "October soon come."

As 'Midnights’ was released October 21, fans quickly assumed the tweet to be an Easter egg pointing towards a song from Taylor and The 1975.

Looks like we’ll have to continue manifesting this collab.

