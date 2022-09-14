Matty Healy Reveals That The 1975 Turned Ed Sheeran's Tour Down

14 September 2022, 12:00

The 1975 turned Ed Sheeran down
The 1975 turned Ed Sheeran down. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Savannah Roberts

Matty Healy explains why The 1975 didn't tour with Ed Sheeran as the band "just wanted to do our own shows instead".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Matty Healy has candidly opened up about The 1975's decision to turn down the chance to support Ed Sheeran on tour.

The frontman revealed in a recent interview with The New York Times that the pop rock band rejected a lucrative deal to open for the 'Shivers' mega-star.

Matty Healy Responds To Rumours That The 1975 Will Feature On Taylor Swift's New Album

He revealed to the publication that The 1975 were "offered a four-month tour next year of stadiums with the biggest singer-songwriter in the world" – he did not initially name Sheeran in the interview.

Matty said that the deal would "have made me money that I’ve never even seen or heard of in my life”.

The 1975 "wanted to do our own shows"
The 1975 "wanted to do our own shows". Picture: The 1975/Instagram

The interviewer asked Matty if he was referring to Ed, to which he replied: "Yeah. And I got offered to be the main support and do whatever I want.

Before delving into why The 1975 opted out of the opportunity, the star delivered a caveat: "I don’t know how you can write this up without it being rude or inappropriate."

"Think about the money you think I’m getting offered – it’s not just offered," he continued, "it’s what he can afford because of what he makes for shows – and then just triple it. It’s insane.”

After the revelation, the 'Happiness' singer took to Twitter to further explain the band's decision to walk away from the career-changing move.

Ed Sheeran offered a coveted tour spot to the 1975
Ed Sheeran offered a coveted tour spot to the 1975. Picture: Getty

“Just to be clear I have mad respect for Ed Sheeran and I didn’t decline sharing a stage with him I just wanted to do our own shows instead," the 33-year-old musician cleared up.

He instantly put any drama rumours to rest: "He’s always been so nice to me personally and publically so don’t start a twitter thing for fun."

In The New York Times feature, Matty continued to explain how he comes to his career decisions, saying: "I tend to say no to stuff for money."

