Matty Healy Responds To Rumours That The 1975 Will Feature On Taylor Swift's New Album

5 September 2022, 11:53 | Updated: 5 September 2022, 11:56

Will the 1975 be on Taylor Swift's 'Midnights'
Will the 1975 be on Taylor Swift's 'Midnights'. Picture: Alamy

By Savannah Roberts

The 1975's Matty Healy had responded to the rumours that he will feature on Taylor Swift's 'Midnights'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Since Taylor Swift announced her upcoming album 'Midnights', everyone has been trying to guess what her new era will hold – with many theorising that she could be collaborating with none other than Matty Healy!

In early September, a 'leaked' tracklisting for Taylor's new record began to do the rounds of Twitter, causing The 1975 frontman to deny the feature, sadly.

Will Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' Be A Rock Album?

The pop icon has been keeping her cards close to her chest since she announced her tenth studio album during her acceptance speech for Video of the Year at the VMA's, and has not yet announced the titles of 'Midnights' 13 tracks.

Swift has currently labelled her TS10 songs as 'Track One’, ‘Track Two’, ‘Track Three' and so forth, resulting in many theories on collaborations and song titles – some fans are convinced that The 1975 will feature on the upcoming album.

Fans want the The 1975 to feature on Taylor Swift's new record
Fans want the The 1975 to feature on Taylor Swift's new record. Picture: Alamy

A fan edit of the 'Midnights' artwork went viral over the weekend which unveiled a now debunked tracklist and collaboration list.

Some of the rumoured song titles were called; 'In My Dreams' (featuring The 1975), 'Good In The Dark' (featuring Lana Del Rey), ‘Halle' (featuring Stevie Nicks), among 10 more.

Matty took to his personal unverified Twitter account, @MatthewTHealy, to set the record straight. He shared the speculative screenshot and wrote: "I would love that! But unfortunately FAKE NEWS."

Fans were, of course, disappointed that the long-awaited collaboration between Taylor and the pop rock band has not yet come to fruition, however, they still have hope...

Taylor hasn't revealed the 'Midnights' tracklist yet
Taylor hasn't revealed the 'Midnights' tracklist yet. Picture: Taylor Swift/Instagram

In the replies to Matty's tweet, his followers told the musician to "make it happen" and also asked him to explain another viral tweet that hints at a collab with the 'All Too Well' songstress.

A representative for Dirty Hit, the record label The 1975 are signed to, shared a throwback photo of Taylor donning one of the band's merch t-shirts and captioned the post: "October soon come."

As 'Midnights' is due for release on October 21, fans quickly assumed the tweet to be an Easter egg pointing towards a song from Taylor and The 1975.

The 1975 and Taylor Swift have albums coming out in October
The 1975 and Taylor Swift have albums coming out in October. Picture: The 1975/Instagram

A collaboration from the two pop mainstays would make sense as the band also have a new album just around the corner, their fifth project ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’ comes out on October 14.

Despite Healy's response to the rumours, fans are still holding out hope for a Taylor X 1975 tune...

We'll keep this page updated with the latest.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Where the Love Islanders from series 8 are now and what they're doing

What The Love Island 2022 Cast Are Doing Now: From Lucrative Deals To New Homes

Max George and Maisie Smith confirmed they're boyfriend and girlfriend

Maisie Smith And Max George Go Instagram Official With Their Relationship

Love Island's Ekin-Su has denied claims Davide was unfaithful to her

Love Island’s Ekin-Su Addresses Davide ‘Cheating’ Rumours

A new viral pop ballad has hit TikTok

Everyone's Calling This Viral TikTok Song 'The New Drivers License'

Taylor Swift could be turning to rock music

Will Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' Be A Rock Album?

Which Islanders have gone back to their original workplaces?

All The Islanders Who Went Back To Their Old Jobs

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

Exclusive
Nancy Cartwright met Stormzy

WATCH: Stormzy Had A Hilarious Interaction With Bart Simpson At Ed Sheeran's Concert

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star