Will the 1975 be on Taylor Swift's 'Midnights'. Picture: Alamy

By Savannah Roberts

The 1975's Matty Healy had responded to the rumours that he will feature on Taylor Swift's 'Midnights'.

Since Taylor Swift announced her upcoming album 'Midnights', everyone has been trying to guess what her new era will hold – with many theorising that she could be collaborating with none other than Matty Healy!

In early September, a 'leaked' tracklisting for Taylor's new record began to do the rounds of Twitter, causing The 1975 frontman to deny the feature, sadly.

The pop icon has been keeping her cards close to her chest since she announced her tenth studio album during her acceptance speech for Video of the Year at the VMA's, and has not yet announced the titles of 'Midnights' 13 tracks.

Swift has currently labelled her TS10 songs as 'Track One’, ‘Track Two’, ‘Track Three' and so forth, resulting in many theories on collaborations and song titles – some fans are convinced that The 1975 will feature on the upcoming album.

Fans want the The 1975 to feature on Taylor Swift's new record. Picture: Alamy

A fan edit of the 'Midnights' artwork went viral over the weekend which unveiled a now debunked tracklist and collaboration list.

Some of the rumoured song titles were called; 'In My Dreams' (featuring The 1975), 'Good In The Dark' (featuring Lana Del Rey), ‘Halle' (featuring Stevie Nicks), among 10 more.

Matty took to his personal unverified Twitter account, @MatthewTHealy, to set the record straight. He shared the speculative screenshot and wrote: "I would love that! But unfortunately FAKE NEWS."

Fans were, of course, disappointed that the long-awaited collaboration between Taylor and the pop rock band has not yet come to fruition, however, they still have hope...

Taylor hasn't revealed the 'Midnights' tracklist yet. Picture: Taylor Swift/Instagram

I would love that! But unfortunately FAKE NEWS :( https://t.co/WGDlv9jgfF — Matty (@MatthewTHealy) September 3, 2022

In the replies to Matty's tweet, his followers told the musician to "make it happen" and also asked him to explain another viral tweet that hints at a collab with the 'All Too Well' songstress.

A representative for Dirty Hit, the record label The 1975 are signed to, shared a throwback photo of Taylor donning one of the band's merch t-shirts and captioned the post: "October soon come."

As 'Midnights' is due for release on October 21, fans quickly assumed the tweet to be an Easter egg pointing towards a song from Taylor and The 1975.

The 1975 and Taylor Swift have albums coming out in October. Picture: The 1975/Instagram

October soon come pic.twitter.com/2TXcCJukMW — Jamie Oborne (@jamieoborne) August 30, 2022

A collaboration from the two pop mainstays would make sense as the band also have a new album just around the corner, their fifth project ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’ comes out on October 14.

Despite Healy's response to the rumours, fans are still holding out hope for a Taylor X 1975 tune...

We'll keep this page updated with the latest.

