Who Is Matty Healy? Get To Know Taylor Swift's Ex Boyfriend

Matty Healy and Taylor Swift had a short-lived romance. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Here's everything you need to know about Taylor Swift's ex & The 1975 frontman Matty Healy - all 'The Tortured Poets Department' songs about him, his height, age and more.

The 1975 lead singer Matty Healy was first linked to Taylor Swift in 2014 and ten years later he's back on the Swifty radar, but why? Well, after Taylor split from Joe Alwyn in 2023 she had short fling with Matty before she started dating Travis Kelce.

Now, Taylor has released her 11th studio album 'The Tortured Poets Department' and it seems there are way more songs penned about Matty than we expected.

As well as being exes, Matty and Taylor have another link, which is producer Jack Antonoff. Taylor and Jack go way back, not only are they colleagues, they are good friends too.

Jack worked with Taylor on 'TTPD' which seems to reference The 1975 lead singer many times, as well as other exes like Joe and even Jake Gyllenhaal. However, Jack has also worked with Matty as he co-produced The 1975's fifth album 'Being Funny In A Different Language'.

So what else do we need to know about Matty? Let's dive into all the facts about the bandmate.

Taylor and Matty were seen together in May 2023. Picture: Getty

How tall is Matty Healy?

Matty Healy is somewhere between 5ft 9" and 5ft 11", his height has become a bit of a running joke as he looks quite small on stage next to his bandmates Adam Hann, Ross MacDonald, and George Daniel.

George and Ross are both 6ft 4" making Matty look diddy, but guitarist Adam is around the same height as Matty at 5ft 10".

How old is Matty Healy?

Born 8th April 1989, Matty is 35 years old. The Taylor lore really shines through here as not only was she also born in 1989, she supposedly broke up with Joe on 8th April and was seen out and about with Matty a month later. Coincidence???

How is Matty Healy famous?

Matty is in the band The 1975, they formed 22 years ago in 2002 and they've travelled the world with their alternative pop music.

They've released five studio albums including; 'The 1975', 'I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware of It' and 'Notes on a Conditional Form'.

Who is Matty Healy's mum?

As well as being in the music industry Matty is the son of actress and TV presenter Denise Welch. She's best know for playing Natalie Barnes in Coronation Street, Steph Haydock in Waterloo Road, and Trish Minniver in Hollyoaks.

And of course she is now a 'loose woman' as she sits on the panel of ITV's chat show 'Loose Women'.

The 1975 formed in 2002. Picture: Getty

Which Taylor Swift songs are about Matty Healy?

Before 'The Tortured Poets Department' and 'The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology' Taylor seemingly hadn't penned a song about Matty. However, on April 19th she drop 31 new songs - and Matty was defo the muse for a few.

The songs that fans are convinced were written about Matty are:

But Daddy I Love Him

Down Bad

I Can Fix Him (No I Really Can)

The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived

Guilty As Sin?

The Tortured Poets Department

Hints in the lyrics of these songs about Matty's public controversy, his tattoos, his smoking habit and their dating timeline are what has fans sure these songs are about The 1975 lead.

Taylor Swift references her boyfriends smoking habits in 'I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)'. Picture: Getty

When did Matty Healy date Taylor Swift?

In 2014 Taylor and Matty were rumoured to of dated but Matty refuted these claims he even told Q magazine, "I am not being Taylor Swift's boyfriend" in 2016.

But in 2023 they were definitely an item as they were spotted holding hands out and about together. They kept things low-key to start with but it wasn't long before he joined her at The Eras Tour and meet her parents!

However, somewhere before the summer of 2023 things fizzled out and Taylor went on to meet her current boyfriend Travis.

