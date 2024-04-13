‘The Tortured Poets Department’ Track List And Lengths Decoded

Taylor Swift's 'TTPD' will be her 11th studio album. Picture: Getty/Taylor Swift/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

‘The Tortured Poets Department’, Taylor Swift’s brand new album, comes out on 19th April, so we’re mentally preparing by taking a closer look at the track list and track lengths.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Taylor Swift’s 11th studio album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ is about to completely consume our lives with songs like ‘loml’, ‘So Long, London’ and ‘The Bolter’, many of which are no doubt inspired by her relationship with Joe Alwyn.

Ahead of her new album’s release Taylor released the track list, revealing not just a side A and side B, but a side C, side D and some bonus tracks.

And until we can hear the whole thing, Swifties are keen to know more about ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ track list, including the lengths of each track which you can find more info on at the bottom of this article.

Read on for our breakdown of 'The Tortured Poets Department', track by track.

Taylor Swift is about to take over our lives with 'The Tortured Poets Department'. Picture: Getty

Side A

Side A of ‘Tortured Poets Department’ includes the song of the same name, ‘Fortnight’ featuring Post Malone, ‘My Boy Only Breaks His Favourite Toys’ and ‘Down Bad’.

A quick deep dive into Reddit shows fans already have their theories about some of these songs and how Taylor’s going to introduce us all to her 11th studio album.

‘My Boy Only Breaks His Favourite Toys’ is giving us flashbacks to ‘This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things’ from ‘Reputation’, where Taylor first gave us a taste of her Gatsby era, which we’ve seen similarly in the ‘Champagne Problems’ and ‘The Last Great American Dynasty’.

Fans are predicting this will link back to ‘Delicate’, again from ‘Reputation’, where Taylor sang about her fear of ruining a perfect relationship because it was going so well.

We’ll have to wait and see what the Post Malone collaboration sounds like, but Taylor’s been open in the past about how she was ‘jealous’ of his song ‘Better Now’ and they’ve been fan-girling over each other ever since.

Taylor Swift shared the track list for 'Tortured Poets Department'. Picture: Taylor Swift/Instagram

Side B

With track names like ‘So Long, London’ – a stark contrast to ‘London Boy’ from ‘Lover’ and ‘Florida!!!’ Featuring Florence and the Machine, Swifties are unsure where side B is going to take us, with ‘But Daddy I Love Him’ quite clearly a song all about heartache as she defended an ex, while ‘Fresh Out the Slammer’ could be a hint at newfound freedom, which brings us to ‘Florida!!!’

Over on Reddit fans think all the exclamation points in ‘Florida!!!’ is either ‘next level trolling us’ after ‘Slut!’ from ‘1989 (Taylor's Version)’ turned out to be a slow song or she’s saying, ‘guys, this time it’s really an upbeat song.’

Florida was also the first show Taylor performed on The Eras Tour after her breakup with Joe went public.

Fans predict 'The Tortured Poets Department' will be influenced by Taylor Swift's relationship with Joe Alwyn. Picture: Getty

Side C

Side C has ‘Guilty as Sin?’, ‘Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?’, ‘I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)’ – which has similar undertones to ‘But Daddy I Love Him’ in the title alone – and ‘loml’ which is being interpreted a million different ways in the run up to ‘Tortured Poets Department’s’ release, including one theory it actually stands for ‘loss of my life’.

‘Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?’ could be a reference to Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf, a classic 1962 play which was also a film starring Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton. The story follows a bitter, elderly couple who use their young house guests to feel their anger toward each other over a painful night. Yeh, we're not sure where Taylor's going with this one either but we're exited.

Taylor Swift is releasing four versions of 'TTPD'. Picture: Getty

Side D

Side D consists of ‘I Can Do It With a Broken Heart’, ‘The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived’, ‘The Alchemy’ and ‘Clara Bow’.

‘The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived’ could be more to do with ego than actual stature, with reports following Taylor and Joe’s split last year that private, low-key Joe wasn’t comfortable with the spotlight that Taylor came with.

‘The Alchemy’ title in itself is classic Taylor, as it defines a magical process of transformation, something Taylor no doubt has had to go through numerous times during her career and not just when coming out of a breakup.

Clara Bow was an American actress who rose to fame in the silent film era in the 1920s, another nod to Taylor’s fascination for the decade.

Taylor Swift’s The Era Tours (Taylor’s Version) comes to Disney Plus

Bonus tracks

Taylor will release four different versions of 'TTPD' in different sepia tones, each with a bonus track of its own; ‘The Manuscript’, ‘The Bolter’, ‘The Albatross’ and ‘The Black Dog’

After they put the album covers together, fans are adamant the albums represent the five stages of grief and that a fifth bonus song would be announced.

Taylor hasn’t confirmed this just yet, but she clearly loved fans’ theory and released five different playlists on Apple Music aligning with fans’ predictions.

Meanwhile, each of the vinyl covers has a saying written on the back, so far we have the below:

Denial (‘The Manuscript’) – “I love you it’s ruining my life.”

Anger (‘The Bolter’) – “You don’t get to tell me about sad.”

Bargaining (‘The Albatross’) – “Am I allowed to cry?”

Depression (‘The Black Dog’) – “Old habits die screaming.”

Acceptance

Taylor Swift will release 'TTPD' on 19th April. Picture: Getty

The Tortured Poets Department track list lengths

The length of each song on ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ were leaked on TikTok, so we’re not going to share those until Tay’s confirmed them herself, but if the rumours are true ‘I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)’ is the shortest song at 2 minutes and 36 seconds while the longest is ‘But Daddy I Love Him’ at 5 minutes and 40 seconds.

Over on X, Swifties couldn’t help but point out the track list – if the leaked one is correct – is the same run time as ‘Lover’, which came out in 2019.

Given the album is heavily speculated to be about her relationship of six years with ex Joe and ‘Lover’ was written during their happier times, fans can’t help but think this is a deliberate move from Easter egg queen Tay.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.