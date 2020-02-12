Who Is Noah Centineo’s Girlfriend Alexis Ren? To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before Star Is Seriously Loved Up

Noah Centineo is the Netflix heartthrob the world always needed – but he’s a taken man, ladies, and is dating model Alexis Ren.

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before hunk Noah Centineo stole a million hearts when he entered into the Netflix spotlight, and as the highly-anticipated sequel drops in time for Valentine’s Day, fans are obsessing over the actor all over again.

But who is the lucky lady Noah Centineo is dating, and how long have they been together? Here’s the low down…..

Noah Centineo’s girlfriend Alexis Ren

Noah Centineo's girlfriend is a Sports Illustrated model. Picture: Alexis Ren/Instagram

Alexis is a 23-year-old Sports Illustrated model from Santa Monica with a whopping 13.9 million followers on Instagram.

She’s also a passionate campaigner to save the Coral Reef, with a fundraising target of $100k something she often publicly discusses and urges her followers to get involved with.

While she’s a model now, Alexis said in a recent Instagram post ballet is “her first love”.

How long have Noah Centineo and Alexis Ren been together?

Noah Centineo with girlfriend Alexis Ren. Picture: Getty

The gorgeous couple met through friends 10 months ago.

Alexis said in a chat with Entertainment Tonight in November she hadn’t watched To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before or seen the new Charlie’s Angels film her beau stars in, but that “she loves that man with all my heart” and is “so grateful to be his partner”.

They first bonded over their love of singer Shiloh Dynasty and when Alexis mentioned the artist during a hang-out with their mates, that was when she captured Noah’s attention.

What have the couple said about their relationship?

The couple went Instagram official with this selfie. Picture: Noah Centineo/Instaagram

Noah opened up about his relationship with Alexis in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, saying it’s the longest he's been with someone.

He said: “Yeah, it’s been a minute. It’s the longest relationship I’ve ever been in.

“She’s very good at monogamy. Actually, I love monogamy too.”

The pair went Instagram official on 15 January when the actor posted a selfie of them in a swimming pool, showing Alexis licking her man’s face.

He wrote in the caption: “My dad says I look like I just finished a fight with @thenotoriousmma and lost. I say, at least one of us in this photo is gorgeous [heart] love you baby.”

Alexis has so far spoken more publicly about their romance, telling E! News in November he “has a heart of gold”.

She also gave an insight into their typical date nights, saying they both love art and enjoy painting together.

