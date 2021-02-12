To All The Boys 3 Soundtrack: All The Songs In The Netflix Film

To All The Boys 3 dropped on Netflix on February 12. Picture: Netflix/Instagram

To All The Boys: Always and Forever has an iconic list of tracks featured in the Netflix film and here are all of the songs in the To All The Boys 3 soundtrack.

By Capital FM

To All The Boys 3 is finally on our screens and fans have been super excited to get stuck into the relationship of Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky (played by Lana Condor and Noah Centineo) all over again!

As the first two instalments of the film boasted such iconic soundtracks, we’re here to give you all the songs that are featured in the third and final film.

Let’s take a look…

To All The Boys: Always and Forever features a serious amount of bops. Picture: Getty

All the songs in the soundtrack for To All The Boys 3

Ages and Ages - 'Unsung Songs'

Anna of the North - 'Dream Girl'

Ashe - 'Real Love'

Ashe - 'The Same'

Betta Lem - 'Bambola'

Black Match - 'Won't Let Go'

BLACKPINK - 'Pretty Savage'

Blossoms - 'Oh No (I Think I'm In Love) (In Isolation)

Cherry Bullet - 'Q&A'

David Das - 'All Right Now'

Emmit Fenn - 'Until We Leave The Ground'

FLETCHER - 'On Fire Again'

Girls Generation - 'Gee'

The Greeting Committee - '17'

The Greeting Committee - 'Beginning Middle End'

The Greeting Committee - 'Run For Your Money'

Hippo Campus - 'Warm Glow'

Iggy Azalea ft. Charli XCX - 'Fancy'

Jazz Morley - 'Me And My Mind'

Johnson, Hawkins, Tatum & Durr - 'You're All I Need To Make It'

John The Martyr - 'Feeling Good'

Lady Bri - 'Affection'

Laureline - 'I Love You' Lauv - 'I Like Me Better'

Leah Nobel - 'Beginning Middle End'

Little Richard - 'Tutti Fruitti'

Lune - 'Don't Speak'

Milk & Bone & Alex Lustig - 'Peaches'

Oasis - 'Don't Look Back In Anger'

Peter Manos - 'In My Head'

Sandflower - '(If You) Wannabe'

Sioux Sioux - 'Feeling That'

Spice Girls - 'Wannabe'

Suzi Wu - 'Eat Them Apples'

Suzi Wu - 'Highway'

Tom Speight - 'Heartshaker'

Toploader - 'Dancing In The Moonlight'

William Bell - 'I Will Take Care Of You'

